Akron, OH

Pizza Festival set for Akron's Lock 3 over Labor Day weekend

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

No matter how you slice it, pizza lovers should find something to their liking this Labor Day weekend in Akron.

The Akron Pizza Fest returns to Lock 3 Friday through Sunday.

Some 20,000 or so pizza fans are expected over the three days.

Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Frida,y so downtown workers can grab a quick lunch. Admission to Lock 3 is $5 after 5 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, admission is buy one, get one free for adults from noon to 3 p.m. After that, admission to the park is $5.

There will be live music throughout the festival including Stevie Ray Visited with Anya Van Rose on the main stage Saturday night.

A fireworks display is also planned for 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Pizza Memories: Guiseppe’s Pizza in Green lives up to childhood memories of former box boy

Pizza fans can also fork over $15 to participate in a pizza eating contest on Saturday.

Richard Perk, of Great American Outdoor Events, said this is third year for Akron's Pizza Fest and the event grows each year. The festival did take 2020 off amid the pandemic.

They have held similar events in Cleveland and Columbus, but Perk said, Akron folks seem to have a particular penchant for pizza.

"We have really good crowds here," he said.

This year's participants include:

  • Jet's Pizza
  • Upper Crust
  • Corbo's
  • Gionino's
  • Vonny's
  • Pizza Bella
  • Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
  • DaVinci's Pizza

More pizza flavors: Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria cooks up a killer Philly cheese steak pizza

Perk said events like this are great because the vendors sell pizza by the slice so you can try a variety of different styles or takes on a traditional cheese or pepperoni pizza.

Last year's winners included Upper Crust for best specialty pizza and people's choice while Jet's Pizza won for best overall.

"This event is a good way to mark the unofficial end of summer," Perk said.

Craig Webb, who is a pepperoni and mushroom pizza guy, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Pizza Festival set for Akron's Lock 3 over Labor Day weekend

Comments / 0

 

