CBS 58
What's the buzz?: Tracking bee populations across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's nothing to swat at. Bee populations are declining worldwide. Considering bee pollination is crucial to supplying food to animals and humans, people are sounding the alarm. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael Schlesinger spoke with a local beekeeper and conservationist about what we all can...
CBS 58
Christmas in September gives 100 Missouri families free toys
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A toy giveaway in north St. Louis County brought smiles to kids’ faces on Saturday. The North County Police Cooperative partnered with STL Youth Sports Outreach to hold a “Christmas in September” event. Xaviera Stokes brought her three kids to the toy...
CBS 58
Herb Kohler, Kohler Co. executive chairman, dies at 83
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- One of Wisconsin's wealthiest people has died. Herb Kohler -- the executive chairman of the Kohler Company, passed away at age 83. Besides leading the Kohler Company, he was known for making Wisconsin a golf destination. He was the visionary behind championship courses like Blackwolf Run...
