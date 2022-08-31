Construction worker dies from fall at site in Alexandria, police looking for witnesses
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A construction worker is dead after police say he fell from a roof at an industrial site in the Eisenhower Avenue area of Alexandria.
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers responded to the corner of Mill Road and Dock Lane, just a few blocks east of the Eisenhower Avenue Metro Station, at around 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
It is believed that a male construction worker was doing work on a roof when he fell several stories. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.
