ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Construction worker dies from fall at site in Alexandria, police looking for witnesses

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A construction worker is dead after police say he fell from a roof at an industrial site in the Eisenhower Avenue area of Alexandria.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers responded to the corner of Mill Road and Dock Lane, just a few blocks east of the Eisenhower Avenue Metro Station, at around 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Utjk5_0hcdCgKH00
Virginia State Police searching for suspect vehicle in beltway shooting

It is believed that a male construction worker was doing work on a roof when he fell several stories. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Body found in burning car, police investigating

WASHINGTON (DC News now) — A body was recovered from a vehicle that was discovered in flames in D.C. on Monday afternoon, DC police confirmed with DC News Now. Firefighters responded to an alleyway near Nicholson Street NW around 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. It took them around 10 minutes to get the fire […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Man in critical condition after killing wife, shooting himself

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Alexandria, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WTOP

Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot

A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Worker#Shooting#Virginia State Police#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WUSA9

Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

19-year-old shot in Woodbridge drug bust dies

One of the men shot in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust in Woodbridge has died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge. Carter was 19 years old. The other person shot, still only identified...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy