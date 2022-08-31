Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
What is killing thousands of fish & marine life on water shores in the San Francisco Bay Area?James PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
hypebeast.com
'Rick and Morty' Transforms into 'God of War' In Latest Promo Sketch
With both season six of Rick and Morty and Santa Monica Studio’s God of War: Ragnarok arriving shortly, the two have now teamed up to create a little funny short transforming the animated series’ two main characters into Kratos and Atreus. The short clip starts with Rick shaving his head and slapping red paint on his face while referencing Kratos before throwing Morty a bow and arrow, effectively making him Atreus.
hypebeast.com
'Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury' Confirms Official Release Date
With the release date for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury inching ever closer, Sunrise has now offered yet another teaser for some of its upcoming episodes while finally confirming its premiere date in Japan. Now scheduled to arrive at the beginning of October, the new Gundam arc will be set in an alternative timeline, dubbed “Ad Stellar.” A free prologue over on YouTube sets up the premise of the series, introducing some of the main players in the imminent war as well as the Mobile Suits they’ll pilot.
hypebeast.com
'My Hero Academia' Season 6 Trailer Previews All-Out War
TOHO Animation has dropped another trailer for Season 6 of My Hero Academia ahead of its premiere next month. The upcoming chapter of the anime will see the main protagonist Deku and class 1-A aiding The World Heroes Association in defeating the League of Villains, led by Tomura Shigaraki. With...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
hypebeast.com
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Breaks Amazon Prime Viewing Records
Just shortly after House of the Dragon‘s record-breaking premiere on HBO, Amazon Prime‘s very own The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has also surpassed viewing records over at the media company, raking in a whopping 25 million viewers during the show’s two-episode debut within just 24 hours.
hypebeast.com
CAD Renders Reveal the Design of the Apple Watch Pro
New Apple Watch Pro rumors have just surfaced on 91mobiles ahead of September 7’s Apple event. New details on the smartwatch arrive in the form of a CAD render that shows a 49mm case and larger display. From the renders, a new form factor is seen with a new...
hypebeast.com
'Minions' x Brain Dead Collab Debuts at Dover Street Market LA
Following the success of the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, Brain Dead and Minions come together for a special collaboration and installation at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. Highlighting the offerings are silver necklace charms and clips, featuring the Minions Dave, Bob, and Tim created by award-winning Zuni silversmith Veronica Poblano.
hypebeast.com
Tom Cruise Pulls Another Fearsome Plane Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Promo
Tom Cruise has pulled off yet another death-defying stunt in a leaked promo for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The footage was reportedly shown during CinemaCon 2022 prior to the screening of Top Gun: Maverick and sees the actor hanging on to a red World War II Boeing-Stearman biplane with a camera pointed at him. Cruise begins by stating that he wishes he could be at CinemaCon and apologizes for the noise, before confirming that they are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible in South Africa. Another plane with director Christopher McQuarrie flies by and reminds Cruise that they need to continue filming as they will lose the light and are low on gas, prompting the actor to end his speech with a simple “See you at the movies” before the plane moves away.
hypebeast.com
You Can Now Read the Official Comedic 'Elden Ring' Manga for Free
FromSoftware‘s acclaimed video game Elden Ring has just been turned into a comedic or gag manga. The genre usually takes the form of episodic chapters where specific jokes that only those familiar with the title will understand. Serialized by KADOKAWA with art by Nikiichi Tobita, ELDEN RING: The Road...
hypebeast.com
This is How You get a Custom 'Pokémon' Battle Apple Watch Face
For those looking to make their Apple Watch a bit more exciting, a custom Pokémon battle Apple Watch/Android Watch face has now surfaced. YouTube channel Chumbles Productions recently uploaded a simple how-to guide for how to get the face on your device. Inspired by the look and gameplay of...
hypebeast.com
Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Wins Creative Arts Emmy for 'What If...?'
Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded with a Creative Arts Emmy for his appearance on Disney+ and Marvel’s What If…?, with his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepting the win on his behalf. The late actor, who died in 2020 from complications related to colon cancer, won the Outstanding Character...
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Explains How His Relationship With JAY-Z Helped Secure Collaborations
Perhaps one of the most-talked about verses in DJ Khaled‘s newest album God Did is from the legendary JAY-Z. The verse that has everyone talking sees Hov on empire mod for the album’s title track, “God Did.” In a new interview with GQ briefly shares how he was able to build and maintain a strong relationship with JAY and how that led to them collaborating. DJ Khaled spoke to Sama’am Ashrawi about working with JAY on the album, “I was blessed to watch him record a lot of Magna Carta. Shout to [Roc Nation SVP] Lenny S. and Jay for always letting me be in the studio with them. Not just getting a chance to see him work—we became brothers and our friendship became stronger and stronger. It took me a long time [to get his verse]. It wasn’t like he didn’t want to do it. It’s just, JAY-Z is busy with so many different things. And at that time he was extra busy.”
hypebeast.com
Ye Shares Pick for the "Best Song in the History of Music to Date"
After teasing an upcoming collaboration with Donda Sports athlete Aaron Donald for a pair of YEEZY cleats on Instagram on Sunday, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared his pick for the best song of all time. The DONDA chart-topper gave WizKid and Tems‘ “Essence” the honorary title, posting a...
hypebeast.com
343 Industries Backpedals, Cancels 'Halo Infinite Co-Op Split-Screen Update
Anyone who grew up playing the very original Halo games would agree that split-screen co-op is unquestionably one of the most fun and engaging ways to experience Master Chief’s alien-smashing adventures with your friends, but when the feature was removed for Halo 5: Guardians, it wasn’t only the fans who were deeply disappointed. At the time, 343 Industries boss Bonnie Ross called the mistake “a painful learning experience,” before vowing to bring it back for future installments.
