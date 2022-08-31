Perhaps one of the most-talked about verses in DJ Khaled‘s newest album God Did is from the legendary JAY-Z. The verse that has everyone talking sees Hov on empire mod for the album’s title track, “God Did.” In a new interview with GQ briefly shares how he was able to build and maintain a strong relationship with JAY and how that led to them collaborating. DJ Khaled spoke to Sama’am Ashrawi about working with JAY on the album, “I was blessed to watch him record a lot of Magna Carta. Shout to [Roc Nation SVP] Lenny S. and Jay for always letting me be in the studio with them. Not just getting a chance to see him work—we became brothers and our friendship became stronger and stronger. It took me a long time [to get his verse]. It wasn’t like he didn’t want to do it. It’s just, JAY-Z is busy with so many different things. And at that time he was extra busy.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO