Oakland, CA

'Rick and Morty' Transforms into 'God of War' In Latest Promo Sketch

With both season six of Rick and Morty and Santa Monica Studio’s God of War: Ragnarok arriving shortly, the two have now teamed up to create a little funny short transforming the animated series’ two main characters into Kratos and Atreus. The short clip starts with Rick shaving his head and slapping red paint on his face while referencing Kratos before throwing Morty a bow and arrow, effectively making him Atreus.
'Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury' Confirms Official Release Date

With the release date for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury inching ever closer, Sunrise has now offered yet another teaser for some of its upcoming episodes while finally confirming its premiere date in Japan. Now scheduled to arrive at the beginning of October, the new Gundam arc will be set in an alternative timeline, dubbed “Ad Stellar.” A free prologue over on YouTube sets up the premise of the series, introducing some of the main players in the imminent war as well as the Mobile Suits they’ll pilot.
'My Hero Academia' Season 6 Trailer Previews All-Out War

TOHO Animation has dropped another trailer for Season 6 of My Hero Academia ahead of its premiere next month. The upcoming chapter of the anime will see the main protagonist Deku and class 1-A aiding The World Heroes Association in defeating the League of Villains, led by Tomura Shigaraki. With...
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
CAD Renders Reveal the Design of the Apple Watch Pro

New Apple Watch Pro rumors have just surfaced on 91mobiles ahead of September 7’s Apple event. New details on the smartwatch arrive in the form of a CAD render that shows a 49mm case and larger display. From the renders, a new form factor is seen with a new...
'Minions' x Brain Dead Collab Debuts at Dover Street Market LA

Following the success of the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, Brain Dead and Minions come together for a special collaboration and installation at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. Highlighting the offerings are silver necklace charms and clips, featuring the Minions Dave, Bob, and Tim created by award-winning Zuni silversmith Veronica Poblano.
Tom Cruise Pulls Another Fearsome Plane Stunt in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Promo

Tom Cruise has pulled off yet another death-defying stunt in a leaked promo for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The footage was reportedly shown during CinemaCon 2022 prior to the screening of Top Gun: Maverick and sees the actor hanging on to a red World War II Boeing-Stearman biplane with a camera pointed at him. Cruise begins by stating that he wishes he could be at CinemaCon and apologizes for the noise, before confirming that they are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible in South Africa. Another plane with director Christopher McQuarrie flies by and reminds Cruise that they need to continue filming as they will lose the light and are low on gas, prompting the actor to end his speech with a simple “See you at the movies” before the plane moves away.
You Can Now Read the Official Comedic 'Elden Ring' Manga for Free

FromSoftware‘s acclaimed video game Elden Ring has just been turned into a comedic or gag manga. The genre usually takes the form of episodic chapters where specific jokes that only those familiar with the title will understand. Serialized by KADOKAWA with art by Nikiichi Tobita, ELDEN RING: The Road...
This is How You get a Custom 'Pokémon' Battle Apple Watch Face

For those looking to make their Apple Watch a bit more exciting, a custom Pokémon battle Apple Watch/Android Watch face has now surfaced. YouTube channel Chumbles Productions recently uploaded a simple how-to guide for how to get the face on your device. Inspired by the look and gameplay of...
Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Wins Creative Arts Emmy for 'What If...?'

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded with a Creative Arts Emmy for his appearance on Disney+ and Marvel’s What If…?, with his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepting the win on his behalf. The late actor, who died in 2020 from complications related to colon cancer, won the Outstanding Character...
DJ Khaled Explains How His Relationship With JAY-Z Helped Secure Collaborations

Perhaps one of the most-talked about verses in DJ Khaled‘s newest album God Did is from the legendary JAY-Z. The verse that has everyone talking sees Hov on empire mod for the album’s title track, “God Did.” In a new interview with GQ briefly shares how he was able to build and maintain a strong relationship with JAY and how that led to them collaborating. DJ Khaled spoke to Sama’am Ashrawi about working with JAY on the album, “I was blessed to watch him record a lot of Magna Carta. Shout to [Roc Nation SVP] Lenny S. and Jay for always letting me be in the studio with them. Not just getting a chance to see him work—we became brothers and our friendship became stronger and stronger. It took me a long time [to get his verse]. It wasn’t like he didn’t want to do it. It’s just, JAY-Z is busy with so many different things. And at that time he was extra busy.”
Ye Shares Pick for the "Best Song in the History of Music to Date"

After teasing an upcoming collaboration with Donda Sports athlete Aaron Donald for a pair of YEEZY cleats on Instagram on Sunday, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared his pick for the best song of all time. The DONDA chart-topper gave WizKid and Tems‘ “Essence” the honorary title, posting a...
343 Industries Backpedals, Cancels 'Halo Infinite Co-Op Split-Screen Update

Anyone who grew up playing the very original Halo games would agree that split-screen co-op is unquestionably one of the most fun and engaging ways to experience Master Chief’s alien-smashing adventures with your friends, but when the feature was removed for Halo 5: Guardians, it wasn’t only the fans who were deeply disappointed. At the time, 343 Industries boss Bonnie Ross called the mistake “a painful learning experience,” before vowing to bring it back for future installments.
