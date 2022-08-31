Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though showers could be slow and steady over a longer stretch of time than they were on Monday in spots. The forecast calls for the type of rain that could improve severe drought conditions plaguing New York, New Jersey and Connecticut this summer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 39 MINUTES AGO