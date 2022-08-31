Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Related
NBC New York
Teen Shoots NYC Man Trying to Stop Fight at Long Island Baby Shower: Police
A 16-year-old opened fire at a baby shower on Long Island after a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn of the Bay Shore home, police said Sunday. The Saturday evening celebration turned sour when two girls got into a physical altercation in front of the home on Pine Acres Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.
NBC New York
Woman Driving Over Williamsburg Bridge Shot Sitting Next to 4-Year-Old: Cops
A woman was recovering Sunday morning after she was shot inside of a car crossing the Williamsburg Bridge overnight, authorities said. The woman was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle around 11 p.m. when a bullet was fired into the car and grazed the victim's neck, NYPD officials said.
NBC New York
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Sheepshead Bay
One person was killed and two others were hurt in an overnight shooting in Brooklyn, and the suspect is still at large. Police say shots rang out at the Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay just after midnight on Monday. One of the shots struck and killed 30-year-old Calvin Kellman right outside his NYCHA apartment.
NBC New York
Pedestrian Clings to Life, Another Dead in Separate Overnight NYC Hit-Run Crashes
A pair of early morning hit-and-run crashes left one person dead and a second in grave condition Sunday, and neither driver responsible stuck around, police said. Responding officers to a reported hit-and-run in Harlem around 2:50 a.m. found a man brutally injured near Riverside Drive and West 147th Street, NYPD officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults
A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
NBC New York
No More Arsenic Found in the NYCHA Building Water but Frustrations, Testing Continue
For more than a week, residents at one of New York City's largest public housing complexes drank, bath and cooked with water that may have contained dangerous levels of arsenic — and as testing continued Monday, residents are still left without clean water in their own homes. The latest...
NBC New York
Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Rape and Robbery
Police are looking for the man they say robbed and attempted to rape a woman inside her East Village apartment over the weekend. Investigators say it was around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday inside of the Lillian Wald Houses when he followed a 53-year-old woman into her building, and forced his way into her apartment.
NBC New York
4 Hurt in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting Outside Motorcycle Club: Cops
At least four men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Friday -- and the search is still on for the gunman responsible. Police said the gunfire erupted in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. along Russell Street. The bullets flew outside a motorcycle club, but it wasn't clear if any of the victims were bikers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day
Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
NBC New York
LIRR Service Resumes After Train Fatal Crash With ‘Unauthorized' Car on Tracks
A collision between a Long Island Rail Road train and a vehicle left one person dead Saturday morning, transit officials said. The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. after an "unauthorized" vehicle entered onto the tracks west of Huntington Station, an MTA Police Department spokesperson said. A person inside the vehicle...
NBC New York
Tuesday Washout Expected, With Thunderstorms Possible for NYC Area
Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though showers could be slow and steady over a longer stretch of time than they were on Monday in spots. The forecast calls for the type of rain that could improve severe drought conditions plaguing New York, New Jersey and Connecticut this summer.
Comments / 0