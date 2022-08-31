ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NBC New York

Teen Shoots NYC Man Trying to Stop Fight at Long Island Baby Shower: Police

A 16-year-old opened fire at a baby shower on Long Island after a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn of the Bay Shore home, police said Sunday. The Saturday evening celebration turned sour when two girls got into a physical altercation in front of the home on Pine Acres Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.
BAY SHORE, NY
NBC New York

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Sheepshead Bay

One person was killed and two others were hurt in an overnight shooting in Brooklyn, and the suspect is still at large. Police say shots rang out at the Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay just after midnight on Monday. One of the shots struck and killed 30-year-old Calvin Kellman right outside his NYCHA apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults

A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Rape and Robbery

Police are looking for the man they say robbed and attempted to rape a woman inside her East Village apartment over the weekend. Investigators say it was around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday inside of the Lillian Wald Houses when he followed a 53-year-old woman into her building, and forced his way into her apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

4 Hurt in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting Outside Motorcycle Club: Cops

At least four men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Friday -- and the search is still on for the gunman responsible. Police said the gunfire erupted in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. along Russell Street. The bullets flew outside a motorcycle club, but it wasn't clear if any of the victims were bikers.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day

Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Tuesday Washout Expected, With Thunderstorms Possible for NYC Area

Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though showers could be slow and steady over a longer stretch of time than they were on Monday in spots. The forecast calls for the type of rain that could improve severe drought conditions plaguing New York, New Jersey and Connecticut this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

