Baltimore, MD

Alert Issued For Suspect At Large After Maryland Church Burglary

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dcu9B_0hcdCHSE00
This man is wanted in Baltimore for an alleged theft at an area church. Photo Credit: Baltimore Metro Crime Stopper

A suspect is on the run in connection to a church robbery in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say.

Police have released a picture of the suspect in hopes to identify him after he allegedly stole electronics from the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.

There is a $2,000 reward in this case.

Those with information about this case are encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

