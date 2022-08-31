ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas

By Caleb Wethington
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Check your pockets, your car, your kitchen counter, wherever you may have set down the lottery ticket you bought for a certain Texas Lottery ticket game as someone in Dallas has just won a sweet amount of cash.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in Dallas! The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the Aug. 30 drawing, 4, 13, 14, 18, and 20 to win the top prize.

The ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Marsh Lane in Dallas; it was a Quick Pick. The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

In total there were over 23,000 winners from this drawing throughout the Lone Star State.

