Evansville man draws federal prison sentence in child sex abuse material case

By Staff report
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 5 days ago
An Evansville man was sentenced this week to prison after pleading guilty to distributing child sex abuse materials over the Internet.

Chris Lynn Carder II, 36, will serve 15 years in federal prison. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard Young.

According to court documents, in July 2019, an FBI agent in Utah was conducting an undercover investigation online using the social networking application Kik. On July 18, 2019, the agent was contacted by the Kik user “clcarder” and they began communicating. During their communications, clcarder expressed an interest in sex with children and sent two videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to the agent.

The individual was later identified by law enforcement to be Carder, according to federal prosecutors. A search warrant was executed at Carder’s residence in Evansville in March 2020. Following the search, Carter admitted to FBI agents that he created the Kik account and that he used the username clcarder to send materials depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to proseuctors.

Investigators were able to access the data stored on Carder’s two cellphones. They reported finding child sexual abuse materials on the devices. The images and videos distributed and possessed by Carder included depictions of the sexual abuse of children under 12 years old and some involved sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

FBI investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young. As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that Carder be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for eight years following his release from federal prison and ordered Carder to pay $6,000 in restitution to the child exploitation victims. Carder must also register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

In fiscal year 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the Southern District of Indiana was second out of the 94 federal districts in the country for the number of child sexual exploitation cases prosecuted.

