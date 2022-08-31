INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. High School Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near an Express Pantry close to the intersection of High School Road and Gateway Drive, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO