ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, IN
Monroe County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, IN
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch. 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot, killed on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. High School Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near an Express Pantry close to the intersection of High School Road and Gateway Drive, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Iu#Indiana University
WTHI

One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wevv.com

Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled

Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency. A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana. The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy