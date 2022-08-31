Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Family offers $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in teen’s homicide
INDIANPOLIS — A renewed push for justice and a new reward as an Indianapolis family is now offering $25,000 for information that leads to the person who killed 17-year-old Ross Mitchell. Last year over Labor Day weekend, Mitchell was playing ball with his younger brother outside their home on...
cbs4indy.com
Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car.
MyWabashValley.com
‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
Terre Haute police looking for person of interest in northside shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was shot at a northside residence Saturday night. Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for the alleged shooter. While the Terre Haute Police Department investigation continues, officials say they are seeking the whereabouts of the person of interest in the case: Richard A.“Tony” Sandlin, 55.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch. 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins...
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
cbs4indy.com
Man shot, killed on northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. High School Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near an Express Pantry close to the intersection of High School Road and Gateway Drive, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
cbs4indy.com
Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering...
Fox 59
Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
wevv.com
Mom arrested for threatening to blow up Indiana school while waiting for her kids, police say
A mom is behind bars in Terre Haute, Indiana, after threatening to blow up a local school, police said Friday. The Terre Haute Police Department says the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, when a parent was waiting for her children outside of Ben Franklin school. At some point,...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
cbs4indy.com
Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police detective arrested after stealing a gun from evidence
BLOOMINGTON – A probable cause affidavit filed in Monroe County Circuit Court 9 in the case against Indiana State detective Daniel Crozier started after Crozier has a strange conversation with a coworker. Crozier was arrested on felony charges of theft of a firearm and official misconduct. An evidence specialist...
wevv.com
Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled
Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency. A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana. The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana. According...
Indy man charged in deadly hit-and-run of 70-year-old riding scooter
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Riding a motorized scooter along west 56th Street, police said 70-year-old Wesley Jones II was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene […]
WANE-TV
Court docs: Men were ‘looking for a fight’ before shooting; Dutch commando shot in the back of the head
INDIANAPOLIS – Men “looking for a fight.”. Bloody towels and a trail of blood. A Dutch commando shot in the head. Court documents shed more light into a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed 26-year-old Dutch soldier Simmie Poetsema and led to charges against 22-year-old Shamar Duncan. Thursday morning,...
