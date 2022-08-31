Read full article on original website
First little free pantry in Sibley, Louisiana
He is known for his annual warming elders’ tootsies sock drive. He was named a Louisiana ambassador by La. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for promoting the beautification of the state and he has volunteered at many food banks.
Suicide crisis line receives 1,400 calls from Louisiana after launch of ‘988’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been two months since the National Hotline launched the three-digit number: “988.” One month after launching, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received more than 1,400 calls in the state of Louisiana. “It’s free of charge, and it’s staffed by trained crisis...
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges, and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services. It happened toward the end of the sermon during the morning service at Sibley Missionary Baptist Church, according to church member and off-duty Minden police officer Jared McIver. What stood out immediately, McIver says, is that the man came in through the front door and slowly made his way down the aisle all the way to a front row seat.
AR med. marijuana patients spent over $23M in August
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million across Arkansas’ 38 dispensaries in the month of August. According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, last month’s sales totaled 4,245 pounds of product. The Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the most sales for the month, with 423 pounds sold. The Releaf Center in Bentonville was second at 281 pounds.
1 killed in N. Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Shreveport that took the life of a Texas man. Twenty-one-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas was taken to the hospital, where he died of his wounds 30 minutes later. It happened at the Northside Villas just off of N....
Small plane makes emergency landing in N. Shreveport cotton field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport. It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of George Road between Dixie Shreveport Rd. and the Red River....
1 wounded in vehicle theft, shootout in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man. Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.
Labor Day begins 7 days of rain
The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
Shreveport man released from 15-year-prison sentence arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man who was released from prison on Aug. 11 after serving a 15-year sentence, according to Vine, a national service that keeps track of convicted prisoners. Da’mon Lewis, 33, was taken into custody after SPD officers responded to shots fired...
Sunday Night Sports Blitz: September 4, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz we have an exclusive sit down interview with Grambling State University Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott, and introduce our first Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week for the 2022-23 year. You can catch the Sunday Night Sports...
Judge’s car shot multiple times in rural East Texas as she drives away, man arrested
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple shots were fired at a Marion County Judge’s car after she pulled into the wrong driveway and attempted to leave. In a statement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Lena Pope was in a rural part of the county headed to Smith Bockmon Road to make an inquest. Pope mistakenly drove into the wrong driveway on September 2 around 7 p.m.
Scattered storms stick around this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance of scattered thunderstorms will continue this week keeping our temperatures near or slightly below average throughout the week. Scattered Labor Day storms: Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be ongoing this morning across the northern ArkLaTex. An area of low pressure and trailing stationary front will bring an increasing chance of storms as temperatures begin to rise. Warm and humid air will build across the ArkLaTex this afternoon triggering scattered thunderstorms between noon and sunset.
