Paula Murphy
Paula Patricia Murphy, 95, of Rexburg, passed away September 2, 2022, of natural causes. She was born June 6, 1927, in Kloten, North Dakota to Dick Dean Palmer and Elvina Georgiana Stone Palmer. She was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Cut Bank High School in Cut Bank, Montana.
Sawtell Peak Fire grows to 40 acres, 5% contained
ISLAND PARK – Day three of the Sawtell Peak Fire could prove challenging for firefighters with record heat and windy conditions in the forecast. The lightning-caused blaze has grown to 40 acres since it started Wednesday and it is only 5% contained, according to a Saturday morning news release from Caribou Targhee National Forest. There have been no evacuations in the area and no injuries, but some communication infrastructure is at risk.
Rock blasting project will resume in Ashton this week, traffic delays may occur
ASHTON – Beginning Wednesday, September 7, the next phase of the U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 47 project at Ashton will begin. The contractor will periodically be blasting rock that is under the road between September 7 and September 13. The blasting will occur in the construction area and drivers should anticipate longer than normal delays.
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
Washington motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash near Ririe
RIRIE – A woman was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash near Ririe Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 11:01 on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 356, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. A 55-year-old woman from Anacortes, Washington, whose name was not released, was traveling...
