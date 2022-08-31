ISLAND PARK – Day three of the Sawtell Peak Fire could prove challenging for firefighters with record heat and windy conditions in the forecast. The lightning-caused blaze has grown to 40 acres since it started Wednesday and it is only 5% contained, according to a Saturday morning news release from Caribou Targhee National Forest. There have been no evacuations in the area and no injuries, but some communication infrastructure is at risk.

ISLAND PARK, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO