Adelanto, CA

Adelanto father killed after being broadsided by 18-year-old driver, sheriff's officials said

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago

A 33-year-old driver was killed after he was broadsided by an 18-year-old driver who sheriff’s officials believe ran a red light in Adelanto.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 1:19 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way.

Deputies reported that Apolinar Lopez, 18, from Adelanto, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 395, while Enrique Meza, 33, also from Adelanto, was driving eastbound on Chamberlaine Way and crossing the highway.

At that time, Lopez allegedly ran a red light at the intersection, broadsiding Meza’s vehicle and causing major damage to both vehicles while trapping Meza inside.

Meza was extricated by San Bernardino Fire personnel and transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

No arrests were made, sheriff's booking records show.

The investigation is ongoing by Deputy L. Torres of the SBC Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

Mourning Meza

A GoFundMe account was created by Meza's family, who explain that he left behind his wife, Becca, and two daughters, Bells and Rosie Meza.

“He had his whole future before him. His family was his No. 1 priority,” Meza’s family said. “Enrique was the best husband & father. Saying he will be deeply missed is an understatement.”

The family said they are thankful for everyone's condolences and loving support during this very difficult time.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy L. Torres at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.  Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto father killed after being broadsided by 18-year-old driver, sheriff's officials said

