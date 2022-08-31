Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Y Combinator, Global Brain back Tailor, a Japanese headless ERP startup
Founded in 2021 by Yo Shibata and Misato Takahashi, Tailor provides a headless ERP platform, meaning an ERP without a front end, instead delivering data from back-office systems like finance and procurement to other applications via API, Shibata told TechCrunch. Legacy ERPs provided by companies such as SAP, Oracle and...
TechCrunch
Brex’s departing CRO explains his decision to join Founders Fund
Hey, hey — this will be a slightly abbreviated version of this newsletter, as Monday the 5th is a holiday here in the U.S. and news was a bit slower than normal last week. But there ain’t no rest for the weary, so here we go!. On Friday’s...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
TechCrunch
Yes, your 5-year financial projections are going to be wrong. You need them anyway
VCs understand as well as you do that you can’t predict the future. Hell, that isn’t just true for companies at the pre-seed stage; if founders could predict the future, there wouldn’t be so much nervousness around IPOs. But it’s worth keeping in mind that your investors...
TechCrunch
Docquity, a community for healthcare professionals, raises $44M Series C
The Singapore-based company announced today it has raised $44 million in Series C funding led by returning investors Itochu Corporation, which put in $32 million. The rest of the round came from investors including iGlobe Partners, Alkemi, Global Brain, KDV and Infocom. Roychowdhury told TechCrunch that after his father’s experience,...
TechCrunch
Agritech company Cropin launches its cloud platform to digitize the agricultural industry
Krishna Kumar, the founder and CEO of Cropin, told TechCrunch that Cropin Cloud was developed because the agriculture industry does not have access to a “unified, coherent platform that can enable and help build a wide variety of solutions,” even as it faces disruptions caused by climate change, geo-political tensions, food supply chain disruptions and a growing global population.
TechCrunch
It’s not just you: The freemium bar is shifting
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. No time for freebies?. Oh, how things have changed. You are already used to reading this on The...
TechCrunch
SkorLife gives control of credit data back to Indonesian consumers
AC Ventures participated in the round, which also included Saison Capital and angel investors like all the founders of OneCard; Advance.ai’s Jefferson Chan; KoinWorks’ Will Arifin; Lummo’s Krishnan Menon; Evermos’ Arip Tirta; Qoala’s Harshet Lunani; Init-6’s Willy Arifin and Achmad Zaky; and executives from Northstar Group, Stripe, Google, Boston Consulting Group, Gojek and CreditKarma.
TechCrunch
Solar-powered carmaker Lightyear raises $81M and gears up for production
While recent history is littered with examples of prototype solar-powered vehicles, the burgeoning electric car movement has so far been mostly limited to automobiles that need to be plugged into the grid to charge, or hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) that self-charge while driving. A number of companies are pushing to make solar-powered cars a mass-market reality, however, such as Germany’s Sono Motors which recently revealed the final production design of its inaugural solar electric vehicle, scheduled to launch some time in 2023. And Lightyear, a six-year-old startup that debuted its prototype back in 2019, which had previously raised more than $100 million in funding.
TechCrunch
Inside Tencent’s ambition to create a Triple A console game
In the past two years, Tencent has significantly expanded the footprint of two of its most successful gaming studios, TiMi Studios and Lightspeed Studios, around the world, hiring local executives to run these overseas outposts. To get a glimpse of how Tencent is managing its international gaming branches and what...
TechCrunch
LG Electronics launches NFT platform that lets users buy and sell digital artwork
The announcement comes roughly eight months after LG Electronics said at its press conference that it plans to incorporate NFT features into its smart TV. The platform is now available in the U.S. only to those with LG TV running webOS 5.0 or later and is accessible directly from the home screen.
TechCrunch
Cultivated Biosciences wants to make plant-based dairy ‘feel’ more like the real McCoy
But any company looking to develop successful plant-based food alternatives often face challenges when trying to replicate certain goods traditionally made from animal-based ingredients. Dairy, in particular, has its problems, as recreating the “creaminess” without using real cream isn’t easy — and existing dairy-free solutions such as coconut oil or palm oil aren’t all that sustainable from an environmental standpoint.
TechCrunch
Solar Foods wants to replace industrial animal farming with a high-tech protein harvest
The industrial biotech startup is working on bringing a novel protein to market — one it says will offer a nutritious, sustainable alternative to animal-derived proteins. The product, a single-cell protein it’s branding Solein, is essentially an edible bacteria; a single-cell microbe grown using gas fermentation. Or, put another way, they’re harvesting edible calories from hydrogen-oxyidizing microbes.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Twitter’s edit button, BeReal clones, Trump’s Truth Social gets blocked
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
TechCrunch
India approves PayU’s $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk
The Competition Commission of India said in a tweet that the deal, which will allow the Prosus Ventures-controlled firm to assume a clear lead in the payments processing segment in India, had been approved, but did not elaborate. The watchdog extensively evaluated the scope of the deal, announced in August...
