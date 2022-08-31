Read full article on original website
iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch: How to Watch Apple's 'Far Out' Sept. 7 Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. September is here, and that means Apple's getting ready to release its next iPhone. The company has announced an event for Sept. 7, which it's calling "Far Out" and will likely serve as the launch for the company's newest phone, expected to be called the iPhone 14.
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
Save Up to $173 on Samsung's Latest Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets
Samsung's Galaxy Tabs have consistently claimed a top spot on our lists of the best Android tablets for the year, and right now you can pick up some of the newest models in this lineup at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering discounts on both the entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 as well as the step-up Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which are on sale for up to $173 off. These deals, like many other deals happening this Labor Day weekend, expire tonight. Be sure to get your order in before 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) if you're hoping to snag one of these Samsung tablets at a discount.
Apple's MacBook Air M2 Returns to All-Time Amazon Low With This $100 Discount
For years now, the MacBook Air has been the go-to option for those looking for a more affordable portable Apple computer but, in 2022, the entry price of the popular laptop rose significantly. Though the M1 model is still available, Apple increased the MacBook Air's starting price with the unveiling of the redesigned MacBook Air M2. That's not great if you wants to upgrade to the latest model, but there's a rare opportunity to score a saving on one at Amazon right now, which could help soften the blow. The $100 markdown applies to the popular midnight and space gray colours and it's the best MacBook Air M2 deal around currently, even matching Apple's education-exclusive pricing.
Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch Series 6: The Biggest Differences
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch Series 7's larger display, sturdier design and fresh color options make it a modest but appreciated upgrade from the Series 6. The Series 7's bigger screen is undoubtedly the most dramatic update. Other improvements, including faster charging, feel minor by comparison.
2 New iOS 16 Apple Maps Features Are Coming to iPhone Soon
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Several new features are coming to Apple Maps on your iPhone very soon. Apple is expected to announce the exact date at its Far Out event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps like Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
Grab AirPods Max Headphones for $429 Today (and Save $120)
We love AirPods Max for so many reasons, but mostly because of the impressive sound quality that matches that of AirPods Pro. Yes, they're bulkier than in-ear headphones and are a bit pricey, but right now you can get them for a discount at Amazon. Save $120 when you shop now and get the headset for just $429.
Snag a Pair of Noise-Cancelling Anker Earbuds for Just $40 (Save $60)
Earbuds have come a long way in recent years, and you no longer need to break the bank to get high-end features like noise cancellation. And if you wait for a sale, you can get a great pair of wireless earbuds at a great value. Right now, for instance, you can snag a pair of Anker Souncore Life Note 3 XR true wireless earbuds for just $40, $60 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount.
Save Up to 67% With Labor Day Doorbuster Deals at Lenovo
Looking for a new laptop or tablet? With so many great Labor Day deals going on this weekend, now is the perfect chance to snag a new PC. From now until Sunday, Sept. 4, you can save up to 67% on doorbusters in PCs and tech at Lenovo. MyLenovo Rewards members get 3x points -- up to 6% back - on all purchases.
Security Savings: Get Up to 41% Off Eufy Cameras Today Only at Amazon
You don't have to use an expensive professional home security service to get a little extra piece of mind. Eufy makes a variety of simple, helpful home security equipment, and right now you can pick some up at a bargain. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 41% off select Eufy video doorbells and security cameras so you can keep an eye on your home whenever, wherever. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.
Apple's September Event Invite May Provide Clues About the iPhone 14
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's Sept. 7 event is coming up fast, which means we're likely days away from learning about the iPhone 14 lineup, new Apple Watches and possibly a new version of the AirPods Pro. Apple never gives anything away in the invitation; we'll have to wait until the actual event to know what Apple has in store. But that hasn't stopped us from looking for clues anyway.
Want iOS 16 Now? Download the Latest iPhone Beta Release
IOS 16 -- the next version of software for the Apple iPhone -- will bring a bevy of new features, such as a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature for photos, the ability to unsend and edit text messages, and battery percentage back in the status bar. Apple will...
Ready to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription? Here's How
Many people this year have decided to leave Netflix. Why? At the start of 2022, the streaming service raised its prices by $1 or $2 a month. Even worse, the company announced it'll start charging users for password sharing, starting in 2023. As streaming competitors like Disney Plus, HBO Max,...
Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features
For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
Turn Your Android Into a Google Home and More. Here's How
If you typically get a new Android phone every year, your options are to either trade in your old phone or keep it. So if you choose to keep your older Android, what should you do with it? Some options are to stash it in a drawer or try to sell it. But you may like the idea of making it useful -- you did spend money on it, after all.
Here Comes Adobe's Camera App for Serious Photographers
Adobe is working on a camera app designed to take your smartphone photography to the next level. Within the next year or two, the company plans to release an app that marries the computing smarts of modern phones with the creative controls that serious photographers often desire, said Marc Levoy, who joined Adobe two years ago as a vice president to help spearhead the effort.
Everything We Can Learn About the iPhone 14 From iOS 16
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. In less than a week, the iPhone 14 should be announced at Apple's annual fall event. We will likely learn the official release date for iOS 16 as well. Apple's next major iPhone operating system, iOS 16, was previewed at WWDC and is now available to download for developers. The new iPhone update will work on the iPhone 8 and newer and likely launch alongside the rumored iPhone 14 this fall. iOS 16 offers a bunch of heavily requested features, such as the ability to customize your lock screen or edit sent iMessages. But if you look closely, iOS 16 might also reveal some clues about the iPhone 14.
Netflix: Easily Remove Shows From Your Continue Watching List
Netflix is considered one of the best streaming services, despite raising its prices and considering charging more for password sharing. Thanks to shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game, it's easy to see how Netflix has stayed on top. However, you might not like every Netflix show. You've probably given something a shot and failed to see the appeal, but the show keeps showing up in your Continue Watching list.
