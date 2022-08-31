ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle in Campbell County, deputies report

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Monday. Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road for a welfare check of a driver on Monday, Sept. 5. When they arrived, they found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
County
Bedford County, VA
Bedford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Moneta, VA
wakg.com

Halifax County Woman Found Guilty on Multiple Charges

A jury in Halifax County took just over an hour to find 34-year-old Chantel Annette Canda guilty on Friday in the death of 50-year-old Melvin Bailey in an incident that took place in May of last year. According to the Gazette Virginian, Canada was facing charges of felony murder and felony hit and run. May 16th last year authorities responded to the Alton area for reports of a man lying in the yard of a home. Bailey was found dead at the scene lying in between tire tracks that looped through his front yard. During the course of the investigation DNA evidence was recovered from underneath Canada’s car. The two had apparently been in a relationship and had argued before the incident in question. Canada now faces a sentencing hearing on November 29th where she could see a maximum sentence of 50 years when combining the two charges. The range for second degree murder is listed as 5-40 years.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man wounded after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday Roanoke Police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound on Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement. In the 600 block, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Roanoke Police said the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
#Rv#N Old Moneta Road
WDBJ7.com

Franklin Co. crashes along Rt. 727, 220S cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crashes were cleared. EARLIER STORY: Multiple crashes are slowing traffic through different areas of Franklin County on Monday. Route 727 is closed near Johnson Hill Rd; Rt. 894N/S. A crash along US-220S near Blackwell Rd; Crooked Oak Rd; Rt. 718E/W has also closed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Child dies in early morning crash

A six-year-old child was killed and two more children suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early on Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven Road, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

3 injured, 1 child dead in Pittsylvania Co. crash: Police

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. This crash resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven at 3:37 a.m. The police said that a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
ROANOKE, VA

Community Policy