Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
40-year-old Appomattox Co. man found dead behind the wheel on Leesville Road
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on Monday morning after a passerby reported an unconscious man. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival and are reporting it as a homicide.
WSLS
Campbell County authorities identify man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:02 p.m.:. Campbell County authorities have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road in Lynch Station for a welfare check on a driver. When deputies arrived, they...
wfxrtv.com
Man found dead in vehicle in Campbell County, deputies report
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Monday. Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road for a welfare check of a driver on Monday, Sept. 5. When they arrived, they found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle.
WSET
The Hurt Police Department warns the public about theft & someone entering vehicles
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Hurt Police Department said that they are aware of someone entering vehicles and the thefts that took place in the town over the weekend. The department said if you are a victim please make sure you report it to the department. The department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wakg.com
Halifax County Woman Found Guilty on Multiple Charges
A jury in Halifax County took just over an hour to find 34-year-old Chantel Annette Canda guilty on Friday in the death of 50-year-old Melvin Bailey in an incident that took place in May of last year. According to the Gazette Virginian, Canada was facing charges of felony murder and felony hit and run. May 16th last year authorities responded to the Alton area for reports of a man lying in the yard of a home. Bailey was found dead at the scene lying in between tire tracks that looped through his front yard. During the course of the investigation DNA evidence was recovered from underneath Canada’s car. The two had apparently been in a relationship and had argued before the incident in question. Canada now faces a sentencing hearing on November 29th where she could see a maximum sentence of 50 years when combining the two charges. The range for second degree murder is listed as 5-40 years.
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WSET
Man wounded after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday Roanoke Police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound on Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement. In the 600 block, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Roanoke Police said the...
WSLS
State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crashes along Rt. 727, 220S cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crashes were cleared. EARLIER STORY: Multiple crashes are slowing traffic through different areas of Franklin County on Monday. Route 727 is closed near Johnson Hill Rd; Rt. 894N/S. A crash along US-220S near Blackwell Rd; Crooked Oak Rd; Rt. 718E/W has also closed...
chathamstartribune.com
Child dies in early morning crash
A six-year-old child was killed and two more children suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early on Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven Road, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on...
WSET
3 injured, 1 child dead in Pittsylvania Co. crash: Police
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. This crash resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven at 3:37 a.m. The police said that a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue receives new machine to remove pathogens from gear
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue has a new way to keep its firefighters safe. The fire department received $43,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with the help of Pittsylvania County Public Safety. The funding allowed the department to purchase an extractor machine which...
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
WSET
Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
WSLS
20-year-old Virginia Tech student identified as man who died in Blacksburg pedestrian crash, officials say
BLACKSBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:55 p.m.:. A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student lost his life after a crash on Friday morning just after midnight, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police said that they responded to the 2200 block of S. Main St. after receiving a report of a vehicle...
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
Comments / 0