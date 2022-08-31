Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
WLKY.com
Family-formed autism organization in Louisville holding its largest fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FEAT of Louisville is holding its largest fundraiser of the year later this month. FEAT stands for Families for Effective Autism Treatment, and the "Night Among the Stars Gala" benefits helps to fund many of the organization's mission. The group was formed by families who started...
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
WLKY.com
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
WLKY.com
La Grange siblings awarded Coast Guard scholarships
LA GRANGE, Ky. — La Grange Siblings Matthew and Marques Lassell were among 168 scholarship recipients awarded this year by theCoast Guard Foundation. They are children of Coast Guard Petty Officer David Lassell and will be attending the University of Kentucky this fall. Coast Guard Foundation scholarships benefit children...
WLKY.com
LIST: What to do in the Louisville area this Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're sticking around the Louisville area for the Labor Day holiday weekend, then there are plenty of things to do ranging from shopping to music to experiencing the cultures of the world all in one place to getting fit and active. Check out a few...
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
WLKY.com
WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
WLKY.com
"It's here already': Louisville pediatrician who lost son to the flu is urging people to get vaccinated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former pediatrician is sharing about the loss of his son in hopes of preventing others from losing their lives to the flu. Dr. Jeb Teichman has dedicated his life to vaccine advocacy following the death of his son Brent. "Brent was a healthy 29-year-old male....
WLKY.com
Woman dead, property destroyed in Southern Indiana after flash flood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — On Sunday, Jefferson County Emergency Management officials announced one woman is dead after flash flooding washed away roads and entire homes in parts of southern Indiana. They estimated more than 9 inches of rain fell over just three hours. The water tossed around cars, and...
WLKY.com
Shively Police find family of lost small child
SHIVELY, Ky. — Shively Police have now found the family of a lost child. Authorities credit help from the community and media in reuniting the child with his family. Officers were called out to respond to a report of a child alone in the area of Crums Lane and Hartlage Court just after 4 p. m. Sunday.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
WLKY.com
3 inmates overdose at Metro Corrections, jail leaders say Narcan saved their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three inmates overdosed at Louisville Metro Corrections over the weekend. Jail officials said two were linked to the drug fentanyl. The first overdose happened Saturday morning, and two others in the afternoon. WLKY is told those inmates were near the same cells around the same time....
WLKY.com
Ohio State hands Louisville volleyball its first loss of season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8 Ohio State University volleyball team beat No. 3 Louisville in four sets on Sunday afternoon inside L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. It was the Cards' first loss of the season. As a result, University of Louisville is now 5-1 overall this year. Meanwhile,...
WLKY.com
UofL soccer players gearing up to face former school in rivalry game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's soccer team is getting ready to face No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday in Lexington. The rivalry game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Bell Soccer Complex. "It's something that I look forward to," said UofL forward Brandon McManus. "I've...
WLKY.com
Man dead after being shot in Newburg, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived they found a...
WLKY.com
Man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood during early morning hours of Labor Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed early on Labor Day morning in the Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the rear alley of Magazine Street at 26th Street. That's a couple of blocks north of the Kroger on West Broadway.
WLKY.com
Woman has car stolen from outside her home, police say viral TikTok challenge may be to blame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A viral Tik Tok trend is continuing to wreak havoc in Louisville. It's called the Tik Tok Kia challenge, to steal Kia's and Hyundai's using a USB cable or a phone charger. According to LMPD, in July alone, 52 Kia's and Hyundai's were reported stolen. Less...
WLKY.com
Golden Alert issued for 83-year-old man suffering from dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing man with dementia. The man they are looking for is 83-year-old David Miller. LMPD said he was last seen in the 10000 block of Bardstown Bluff Road in the Thixton neighborhood on Monday around 12:30 p.m.
