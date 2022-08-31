ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

County Manager Don Fisher, Kissimmee City Manager Mike Steigerwald to speak at Downtown Update Breakfast Wednesday

The Downtown Kissimmee Council’s Downtown Update Breakfast will take place on Wednesday, September 7 and will feature Osceola County Manager Don Fisher, and City of Kissimmee Manager Mike Steigerwald. For the first time since 2019, attendees will be able to hear all things Kissimmee and Osceola as they enjoy breakfast catered from Big John’s Rockin’ Barbecue at the Kissimmee Civic Center.
Osceola County Awarded $50.8 Million for NeoCity from Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant

The Whitehouse has announced that Osceola County and its Coalition partners will receive $50.8 million from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to develop Central Florida’s semiconductor and microelectronics industry cluster. Osceola County is part of an elite group of 21 coalitions that the Biden Administration...
