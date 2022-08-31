Read full article on original website
Osceola Commissioner Viviana Janer to host Farm Share food distribution Saturday September 19 at 10am
Without a doubt, it’s been a challenging few years, and as a community, we’ve all been working together to ensure that everyone is safe, secure, and able to take care of their basic needs. On Saturday, September 19th, Osceola County, along with Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer and...
County Manager Don Fisher, Kissimmee City Manager Mike Steigerwald to speak at Downtown Update Breakfast Wednesday
The Downtown Kissimmee Council’s Downtown Update Breakfast will take place on Wednesday, September 7 and will feature Osceola County Manager Don Fisher, and City of Kissimmee Manager Mike Steigerwald. For the first time since 2019, attendees will be able to hear all things Kissimmee and Osceola as they enjoy breakfast catered from Big John’s Rockin’ Barbecue at the Kissimmee Civic Center.
Osceola County Awarded $50.8 Million for NeoCity from Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant
The Whitehouse has announced that Osceola County and its Coalition partners will receive $50.8 million from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to develop Central Florida’s semiconductor and microelectronics industry cluster. Osceola County is part of an elite group of 21 coalitions that the Biden Administration...
Osceola Health Officials Issue Blue-Green Algae Bloom Alert for Fish Lake in Osceola County
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Fish Lake, near Sexton Park in Osceola County. This is in response to a water sample taken on 8/29/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Fish Lake.
Harmony Longhorns face stern test, doubleheader on tap this week for Tohopekaliga Tigers
A big test for the Harmony Longhorns (2-0) and two games in four days will be on tap for Tohopekaliga (1-0) as Osceola County schools enter Week 3 of the high school football season. “This is going to be big test for this team,” Harmony head coach Don Simon says...
