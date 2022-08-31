Read full article on original website
Brex’s departing CRO explains his decision to join Founders Fund
Hey, hey — this will be a slightly abbreviated version of this newsletter, as Monday the 5th is a holiday here in the U.S. and news was a bit slower than normal last week. But there ain’t no rest for the weary, so here we go!. On Friday’s...
Y Combinator, Global Brain back Tailor, a Japanese headless ERP startup
Founded in 2021 by Yo Shibata and Misato Takahashi, Tailor provides a headless ERP platform, meaning an ERP without a front end, instead delivering data from back-office systems like finance and procurement to other applications via API, Shibata told TechCrunch. Legacy ERPs provided by companies such as SAP, Oracle and...
Inside Tencent’s ambition to create a Triple A console game
In the past two years, Tencent has significantly expanded the footprint of two of its most successful gaming studios, TiMi Studios and Lightspeed Studios, around the world, hiring local executives to run these overseas outposts. To get a glimpse of how Tencent is managing its international gaming branches and what...
Mode Designs’ Sonnet 65 feels almost too luxurious to type on
With prices starting at $299 without switches and keycaps, it’s not the most expensive of custom keyboards out there (though the price can quickly creep up to double that as you add a few options), but Mode got virtually everything right here, and thanks to its range of options, the Boston- and San Francisco-based company allows you to put together a mechanical keyboard that is just right for you. If you want it to feel nice and flexible, something a lot of mechanical keyboard enthusiasts strive for these days, you can do that — but if you prefer a firmer typing experience you can opt for a stack mount, which also offers a more muted sound.
These are the top 3 most important slides in your pitch deck
The way to use this article is to think about which of these attributes you have in your startup to help organize your pitch deck. For example, No. 1 in this list is traction. If you have amazing traction, that should probably be the first slide in your deck. If your traction is flat (i.e., not growing, or even shrinking), poor or non-existent — maybe don’t highlight that and think instead about how else you can tell your story.
Agritech company Cropin launches its cloud platform to digitize the agricultural industry
Krishna Kumar, the founder and CEO of Cropin, told TechCrunch that Cropin Cloud was developed because the agriculture industry does not have access to a “unified, coherent platform that can enable and help build a wide variety of solutions,” even as it faces disruptions caused by climate change, geo-political tensions, food supply chain disruptions and a growing global population.
Cultivated Biosciences wants to make plant-based dairy ‘feel’ more like the real McCoy
But any company looking to develop successful plant-based food alternatives often face challenges when trying to replicate certain goods traditionally made from animal-based ingredients. Dairy, in particular, has its problems, as recreating the “creaminess” without using real cream isn’t easy — and existing dairy-free solutions such as coconut oil or palm oil aren’t all that sustainable from an environmental standpoint.
India approves PayU’s $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk
The Competition Commission of India said in a tweet that the deal, which will allow the Prosus Ventures-controlled firm to assume a clear lead in the payments processing segment in India, had been approved, but did not elaborate. The watchdog extensively evaluated the scope of the deal, announced in August...
LG Electronics launches NFT platform that lets users buy and sell digital artwork
The announcement comes roughly eight months after LG Electronics said at its press conference that it plans to incorporate NFT features into its smart TV. The platform is now available in the U.S. only to those with LG TV running webOS 5.0 or later and is accessible directly from the home screen.
