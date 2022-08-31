ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WUSA9

Passengers can ride VRE for free in September

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. Riders of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) can hop on board and travel fare-free during the month of September. VRE's Operation Board proposed an initiative in June to increase ridership and provide cost-saving solutions by providing free rides...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
NBC12

New COVID boosters available locally this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new COVID booster shots are available to the public starting this week. “These are rolling out today. We will get access increasingly over the course of the month,” The Virginia Department of Health’s Chief Deputy Commissioner for Community Health Services, Dr. Parham Jaberi, said.
WSET

Why you could face jail time for harvesting wild ginseng in Virginia

(WSET) — Anyone could go to jail harvesting a threatened species plant here in Virginia. Ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest and sales in the Commonwealth. Ginseng is a native...
FOX43.com

An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
MARYLAND STATE

