Sierra Sun
Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
Sierra Sun
Truckee Lions Club to host community health fair
TRUCKEE, Calif. — To celebrate its 90th year, the Truckee Host Lions Club is sponsoring a community health fair that will offer free family health screenings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center, located at 10981 Truckee Way. The health fair...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe City breaks another record; Thunderstorms, more heat in forecast
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The thermometer on Sunday again rose to above record levels in Tahoe City and set a new standard for the second consecutive day. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high temperature of 88 which was 3 degrees higher than the record (85) for the date set in 1988.
Sierra Sun
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
