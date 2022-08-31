TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.

