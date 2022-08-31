ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Anticipated London Restaurant Openings This Autumn

As summer moves into autumn and menus begin to feature funghi, game, and orchard fruits, the restaurant opening cycle begins to return to some kind of normal. Though in 2022 this is an industry facing a raft of fresh challenges — one still reeling from the aftershocks of COVID-19 now faces stratospheric energy bills, rising costs, and long-running difficulties with recruitment.
At Brooklyn’s Laser Wolf, the ‘Secret Ingredient’ Isn’t Edible

At Laser Wolf in Williamsburg, Brooklyn — a Philly import from renowned chef Michael Solomonov — executive chef Andrew Henshaw and his team often talk about the “secret ingredient” that makes their smokey brisket kebabs, creamy baba ganoush, and crispy whole branzino stand out. “I tell...
