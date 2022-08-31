ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS Pharmacy Closes This Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
