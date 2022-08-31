Read full article on original website
5d ago
I’m glad they doing a good job on this. I hope they find the person. Are persons that did this
Related
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
WDSU
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested in Jeanerette shooting that injured 2
An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.
brproud.com
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
cenlanow.com
Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.
wbrz.com
Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead
BATON ROUGE- An arrest warrant was issued for a a 27-year old woman after she allegedly fired a gun inside her boyfriend's apartment and continued shooting when she got into her car. It happened on Bard Avenue, at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest. A witness told WBRZ she called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating early morning shooting in Morgan City
The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating a shooting that injured one person early this morning.
brproud.com
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
pelicanpostonline.com
Corrections officer terminated for releasing video of fight at Ascension Jail
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday September 2, Corrections Officer Mathew Hall, was terminated from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Monday August 29, the APSO launched an investigation into a security breach at the Ascension Parish Jail after surveillance video from within the jail was released without authorization. During the investigation, detectives learned that Hall used his cell phone to record surveillance video of an altercation between inmates. The recording was disseminated to non-authorized personnel, a violation of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Policy, which resulted in its circulation on social media. Hall was employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for approximately nine-months.
brproud.com
Law enforcement responds to second school bus accident within an hour
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a school bus accident on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Bentley Dr. & Plank Rd. EBRSO said that a school bus hit the back of a vehicle that was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westcentralsbest.com
Silver Alert issued by Louisiana State Police
Louisiana - The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Ms. Frazier was discovered missing from her residence near Jefferson Woods Dr. in Baton Rouge this afternoon when a family member went to check on her. Ms. Frazier is described as a black female with grey hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’3 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored summer dress. Ms. Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon bearing Louisiana license plate MPU343, was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro. Ms. Frazier suffers from dementia and does not have a cell phone in her possession. She used to live in the Bastrop area and may be headed in that direction.
Shooting turned homicide stuns Westbank
It began as a shooting has been upgraded to a homicide on the Westbank. The incident occurred near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets around 2:30 this afternoon.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana man convicted by jury for raping teen while mother was restrained
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off man is facing a mandatory life sentence after a jury convicted him of raping a teenager while her mother was restrained. Morgan Ratley, 55, and the victim’s mother formed a relationship online and he eventually moved in. When Ratley moved in, he began sexually assaulting the teenager without […]
brproud.com
Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
brproud.com
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
