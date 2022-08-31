Louisiana - The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Ms. Frazier was discovered missing from her residence near Jefferson Woods Dr. in Baton Rouge this afternoon when a family member went to check on her. Ms. Frazier is described as a black female with grey hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’3 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored summer dress. Ms. Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon bearing Louisiana license plate MPU343, was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro. Ms. Frazier suffers from dementia and does not have a cell phone in her possession. She used to live in the Bastrop area and may be headed in that direction.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO