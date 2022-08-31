ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Quoted Himself at Wedding

"Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week" Ben Affleck quoted himself during a speech at his wedding. His new bride Jennifer Lopez revealed the line in her "On the JLo" newsletter and let fans know it was one of her favorite quotes from his movies.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
