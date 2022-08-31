Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Quoted Himself at Wedding
"Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week" Ben Affleck quoted himself during a speech at his wedding. His new bride Jennifer Lopez revealed the line in her "On the JLo" newsletter and let fans know it was one of her favorite quotes from his movies.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Save Your Tears: The Weeknd Cancels Los Angeles Concert 15 Minutes Into Show After Losing His Voice
The Weeknd's fans in Los Angeles got an unfortunate surprise on Saturday night when the singer abruptly cancelled his show about 15 minutes into his set.
Kanye West Says Pete Davidson Was 'Pawn' Sent to 'Antagonize' Him, Cost Him His Children
"Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos," the rapper wrote to his Instagram on Saturday. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have broken up and gone their separate ways last month, but Kanye West doesn't seem to be over it yet. Just as he posted regularly about the...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
