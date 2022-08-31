Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Improve Working Conditions and Wages for Fast-Food Workers
SACRAMENTO – On Labor Day, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed landmark legislation to empower fast-food workers with new wage and workplace protections to support their health, safety and welfare. Watch a video message from the Governor here. AB 257, the Fast Food Accountability and Standards...
eastcountytoday.net
California Faces Worsening Grid Challenges on Monday and Tuesday
FOLSOM, Calif. – With historic heat bearing down on California for the next several days and energy demand approaching record levels, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) is stepping up its call for consumers to lower electricity use in the afternoons and evenings to avoid outages. “Starting tomorrow, this...
