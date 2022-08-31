ECSO: Endangered 14-year-old Pensacola girl found safe

Update, 3:30 p.m.

Dale has been located safely, according an ECSO Facebook post.

Original story

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered 14-year-old girl last seen off West Detroit Boulevard.

Jamaria Narya Dale was last seen Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the 500 block of West Detroit Boulevard, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

Dale has brown eyes and black hair with blue braids. She was last seen wearing light blue shorts, a blue crop top, and red, white and blue Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information regarding her whereabout, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

