ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

ECSO: Endangered 14-year-old Pensacola girl found safe

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 5 days ago

Update, 3:30 p.m.

Dale has been located safely, according an ECSO Facebook post.

Original story

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered 14-year-old girl last seen off West Detroit Boulevard.

Jamaria Narya Dale was last seen Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the 500 block of West Detroit Boulevard, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KY0hI_0hcd6kfs00

Suspect identified: Escambia deputies seeking suspect in attempted homicide at West Pensacola gas station

Dale has brown eyes and black hair with blue braids. She was last seen wearing light blue shorts, a blue crop top, and red, white and blue Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information regarding her whereabout, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO: Endangered 14-year-old Pensacola girl found safe

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Escambia County deputies looking for missing 50-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 50-year-old woman in Escambia County,. Katina Dortlon was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. on the 1400-block of West Hernandez Street. She may be in need of medical attention. If you have any information, call the ECSO at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

'Road rage can escalate quickly': Escambia County Sheriff speaks on gas station shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest warrant shares new details on a shooting that injured multiple people at a Pensacola gas station last week. According to the arrest warrant, officers were called to the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway last Tuesday about a potential robbery taking place but that wasn't the case, the victim and 21-year-old Shannon Wheat were arguing over a spot at the gas pump.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
CANTONMENT, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#West Pensacola#Bjohnson Pnj Com
WEAR

Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
CANTONMENT, FL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

U.S. Coast Guard saves 2 from sinking boat in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile said they safely saved two people from a sinking boat Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post USCG Sector Mobile. A 35-foot “recreational vessel” was taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley, Sector Mobile Command Center and a […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Northwest Florida homeless family looking out for hope

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A family in Northwest Florida struggling to get back on their feet. It's a typical sign you'll see at most corners across the region. And sadly behind every sign is a story, often hard to tell. Lapagia Lee has been homeless since December and says she has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Photographers capture thousands of jellyfish swarming Navarre Beach

When Pensacola-based photographer Shane Dye got a message on Facebook on Aug. 23 about a large school of jellyfish on Navarre Beach, he wasted no time to go see it for himself. He called up another local photographer, Amber Fletcher, who grabbed her drone and headed that way. What they...
NAVARRE, FL
utv44.com

Thursday night's homicide victim a 2020 Blount High School graduate

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The victim in Thursday night's homicide in Mobile is Cornelius Harris, a Blount High School graduate, according to family. A window at the Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was shattered by a bullet. Mobile Police were dispatched there Thursday night in response to shots fired, but there was no one there. Not long after, police got a call about a gun shot victim at a Krystal restaurant on Government.
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy