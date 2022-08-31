Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
All Indiana Artist: John Boyle
Singer-songwriter known for his smoky vocals and intricate guitar work is “All Indiana” artist, John Boyle. Boyle has toured from Nashville to Chicago and Austin to New York City. He will be opening for Jimmie Vaughan Friday at the Tarkington in Carmel. Monday on “All Indiana” he performed...
WISH-TV
Conner Prairie’s in search of the best scarecrows
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re a Conner Prairie fan, you can win tickets to upcoming events by building the best scarecrow. All scarecrow entries will be displayed at the living history museum off Allisonville Road north of 131st Street as part of its Headline Horseman Festival from Oct. 6-30.
WISH-TV
Police: Woman shot and killed outside Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman outside a Lafayette Walmart was shot and killed Sunday, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Casey Lewis, 33, of Remington was shot at the Walmart in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive in Lafayette, that’s five miles west of Purdue University. The...
WISH-TV
Carmel Police Department searching for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing mother and daughter. Police are searching for Christina Tinson, 37 and her daughter Kindell Phillips, 13. According to police, Tinson was last seen driving her red 2011 GMC Terrain with an Indiana...
WISH-TV
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
