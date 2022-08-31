ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Power to be restored for some DTE customers tonight following Monday night's storms

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 5 days ago
DTE released estimated power restoration times for St. Clair County after a line of storms knocked out power for some residents Monday night.

For customers in western St. Clair County, power is estimated to be restored by 10 p.m. Thursday or Friday nights. Harsens Island customers are expected to have their power restored by 10 p.m. tonight, according to DTE's outage map.

National Weather Service meteorologist Trent Frey said a line of squalls with wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph came through southeastern Michigan Monday night, causing minor wind damage in the form of downed trees and power lines.

An alert on DTE's site urged customers to continue to stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines or anything the line touches.

