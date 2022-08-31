The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now to Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Madam Secretary, welcome to Face The Nation and good morning. I know you talk to lots of secretaries of state of both parties as well as election officials nationwide, what are they most worried about, as the midterms approach?

