Biden marks Labor Day with visits to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as midterms heat up
President Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there — illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time tax credit 11 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is just over one week away.
Palin calls on Begich to drop out of the race after Democrat wins special election
After a Democrat won the special election last week to finish out for Alaska's at-large congressional seat, former Gov. Sarah Palin called on Monday on fellow Republican Nick Begich to withdraw from November's congressional race so that the GOP can unite behind a single candidate. Palin and Begich lost to...
Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on "Face the Nation," Sept. 4, 2022
The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now to Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Madam Secretary, welcome to Face The Nation and good morning. I know you talk to lots of secretaries of state of both parties as well as election officials nationwide, what are they most worried about, as the midterms approach?
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
State of emergency declared in two Georgia counties because of flooding
The governor of Georgia has declared a state of emergency in two northern counties because of destructive flooding over the weekend. In Indiana, meanwhile, a woman's death is being blamed on flooding when her house washed away. The Weather Channel's Mike Seidel reports.
CBS News
Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
Chicago mayor asks for donations, volunteers to help with immigrants bused from Texas
Chicago officials are asking the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas, where the state's GOP governor is waging a political battle against President Biden's immigration policies. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of...
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
What to watch for in Tuesday's Massachusetts primary
Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor's office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday's primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by Trump and a more centrist opponent....
California faces risk of power outages amid brutal heat wave
California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the state rivaling its all-time high for electricity demand, said Elliot Mainzer, president and chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator.
California bakes as floods sweep through the South over Labor Day weekend
In California, temperatures on Monday hit the triple digits for the sixth straight day, as thousands flocked to the beach to beat the heat. Record high temperatures have also fueled deadly and destructive wildfires in Northern California. There is no relief from California's worst heat wave in years and the...
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said an increase in applications and staffing shortages has made the backlog even more challenging.
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for September 2022
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline for direct $750 one-time family payments is today
Rhode Island families seeking financial relief need to make sure their taxes are filed and their dependents claimed by the end of the day Wednesday to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program.
Denver woman falls 900 feet to her death near summit of Colorado mountain
A climber died on Saturday after falling about 900 feet from below the summit of Colorado's Capitol Peak, which is among the nation's tallest mountains and considered one of the state's most difficult to scale, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. The climber has been identified as a woman...
CBS Evening News, September 5, 2022
California's worst heat wave in years strains electrical grid; Mom celebrates daughter's graduation with billboard.
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
CBS News
Gubernatorial candidates make final pitches before Massachusetts primary
More than one million people are expected to vote in the Massachusetts primary. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
CBS News
Comments / 5