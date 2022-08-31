ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Slovak Government Loses Majority as Ministers Quit

(Reuters) - Ministers from the Slovak centre-right Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party resigned on Monday, making good on the party's threats to leave the government amid clashes with senior ruling partners. The resignations mean the NATO and European Union member country's centre-right cabinet will lose its parliamentary majority, complicating its...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Voices Concern Over Turkey's 'Hostile Remarks' Against Greece

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU voiced concern on Monday over what it called "hostile remarks" after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Greece of occupying demilitarised islands in the Aegean and said Turkey was ready to "do what is necessary" when the time came. Historic rivals while also fellow members of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Polish Central Bank Governor to Hold Press Conference on Thursday

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Thursday at 1300 GMT, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement on Monday. The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Analysis-Bolsonaro Calls Rallies to Flex Muscle on Brazil's Bicentennial

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is calling supporters to attend street rallies alongside Independence Day military parades on Wednesday, a showing that may gauge support for the far-right leader's attacks on democratic institutions ahead of an October election. In the capital Brasilia, security officials are bracing for a...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Shelling Kills Three Civilians in Kharkiv Region, Governor Says

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Three civilians including an elderly woman were killed in Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, a senior official said on Tuesday, while rescuers searched the rubble of a residential building hit in Kharkiv city centre. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is close to the Russian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Hamas Authorities Execute Five Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA (Reuters) -Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said. The dawn executions, by hanging or firing squad, were the first in the Palestinian territories since 2017....
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Prepare Bomb Shelters in Crimea, Zelenskiy Adviser Tells Residents

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine on Monday told residents of Russian-annexed Crimea to prepare bomb shelters and stock up on supplies as Kyiv presses ahead with plans for a major counteroffensive to drive Russian troops out of occupied Ukrainian territory. Ukraine has for weeks been telling residents in its occupied south...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Flood-Hit Pakistan Battles to Avert Overflow of Biggest Lake

JAMSHORO, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan was scrambling on Tuesday to widen a breach in its biggest lake and keep the waters from overflowing amid unprecedented floods that have inundated a third of the South Asian nation, as a U.N. official warned of more misery in store. As many as 33 million...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Suicide Attack at Russia Embassy in Kabul Kills 2 Diplomats

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday killed two members of the embassy staff and at least one Afghan civilian in a rare attack on a foreign diplomatic mission in Afghanistan. The blast went off at the entrance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Russia Is Buying Artillery Ammunition From N.Korea -Report

U.S. Says Russia Is Buying Artillery Ammunition From N.Korea -Report. WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. intelligence has assessed that Moscow is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/05/us/politics/russia-north-korea-artillery.html?unlocked_article_code=HwOCo7KTpTqAjnAYI0jZLCkDraszL2VZUGGObvnzMYXf3L9jIVWENOWKJHWI19dO0znWpuq6FhjfDFMLPbIiME7z_301cQiNqLLQFAw8PC-lhdVhtn9L9935dH4g42fN-AiRcLFIqswBXVxP6QGHl66WyqpDjRB72e56NJxIyI8BOJ3Uza6jsFsGTPLpZeluOfcm_lrr9Q400H96fclynBogp-TTUXgaq-cxwAmPBiBDXFQCzSvODUAIkbIc9xrCuoce8A__pOdMbzc3OIbCOlJhyygiWe4DqgQnGHW_RnprtlepA3VucdWutVD-iG0-zYkSseDSxVskR_CPoL2Sd0tBRjUXe0AiZkA&smid=share-url, on the heels of reports that the Russian military has begun using Iranian-made drones. U.S....
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Attack on Vehicle Kills 35 Civilians in Northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 injured in northern Burkina Faso on Monday when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED), the interim government said in a statement. The escorted supply convoy heading to the capital, Ouagadougou, hit the IED between the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

5 Pakistani Soldiers, 4 Militants Killed in Shootout

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan Monday, triggering a shootout that killed five soldiers and four insurgents. Acting on intelligence, security forces launched the raid in North Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Ukraine PM Asks EU for Missile and Air Defence, Offers Gas Supplies

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged the European Union on Monday to supply Kyiv with more weapons and equipment while offering to help out with gas deliveries to reduce the bloc's dependence on Russia. "We need more modern weapons, such as air defence, missile defence and ship defence,"...
POLITICS

