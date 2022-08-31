ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Steve Doocy questions why Trump had all that ‘secret stuff’ at Mar-a-Lago

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZYbO_0hcd5uDh00

Fox News host Steve Doocy questioned why former President Trump had what he described as “secret stuff” recovered in an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida as part of an investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.

“Ultimately, it comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago? I know his team has said they declassified it, but that’s news to the agencies that those documents belong to,” Doocy said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in court filing late Tuesday argued that government records were “likely concealed and removed” by Trump and his team in defiance of a grand jury subpoena.

The DOJ also released a photo showing documents it seized during a search of the former president’s Florida property earlier this month that sent shock waves across the political and and media landscape.

Some of the documents pictured include markings of top secret or sensitive compartmented information.

“Those are the biggest secrets in the world,” Doocy said. “Why wouldn’t he say ‘oh ya know what, I really need to turn that back over.’ Why did he have all that stuff at Mar-a-Lago?”

Comments / 118

Melissa Wood
5d ago

We haven’t heard the worst of it… I predict we will learn of a deal he was trying to make, likely with Russia, selling sensitive info. MAGA fanatics will think that’s a good business opportunity. No treason here!!

Reply(16)
30
Steven
5d ago

Trump has no loyalty to anything other than money. He would have used those secrets as leverage or sold them. The treason continues!

Reply
16
Martha
4d ago

That man is so stupid and so clueless he probably doesn’t even know he has those documents and if he does he probably doesn’t even know what they are! Not the ignorance is any excuse, but the guy is dumber than a mud fence!!!

Reply(1)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The List

Donald Trump Just Scored A Victory In The FBI Investigation At Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump has had a very difficult last few weeks. Although polls indicate his popularity has actually increased among his supporters after the FBI raided his Florida property on August 8, it seems the damning news coming out of the investigation just keeps looking worse for the former president, whose Truth Social platform is also in hot water (via Morning Consult).
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Doocy
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ex-White House officials including 2 former chiefs of staff dispute Trump's claim he declassified docs found at Mar-a-Lago: 'Nothing approaching an order that foolish was ever given'

Trump's newest defense for having "top secret" documents at his home is that they were "declassified." 18 former top officials of Trump are saying this is "complete fiction," per a CNN exclusive. John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney said they never heard of any standing order for declassification. Former President Donald...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fox News#The Department Of Justice#Doj
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Fox News host asks why Trump has 'biggest secrets' in his Mar-a-Lago office

A host on Fox & Friends has asked why former President Donald Trump was keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Steve Doocy, one of three hosts of the Fox News morning show, asked why three classified documents recovered by FBI agents were in Trump’s desk at Mar-a-Lago. Doocy said he heard Trump’s lawyers went through all his documents but for some reason did not decide to return the documents to the White House.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump demands 2020 election be overturned as special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Donald Trump has scored something of a victory in the scandal over the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, with a judge granting his request to have a special master vet the seized material for “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege”.Mr Trump kicked off the Labor Day holiday on Truth Social with a string of posts raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and Hunter Biden on the basis of dubious conspiracy theories. He also again demanded the 2020 election result be overturned.In this morning’s multi-post...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
The Independent

‘Nothing secret about it’: Trump repeats false explanation for how classified documents got to Mar-a-Lago

Former president Donald Trump on Thursday repeated a previously-discredited explanation for how classified documents he hoarded during his term ended up at his Palm Beach, Florida home during an appearance on a conservative talk radio show. Mr Trump was speaking to right-wing talk show host John Fredericks when he was asked how reams of national defence information found by the FBI during an 8 August search of his home ended up there instead of being deposited in the National Archives as required by law. In response, he claimed one “accumulate[s] a lot of stuff” during a four-year term in...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

682K+
Followers
80K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy