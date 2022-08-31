Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
BRICK: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Brick and Beaverson Blvds. This is a developing story and we will update our page as info becomes available. Avoid the area due to extensive traffic delays.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT OVERTURNED WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel responded to an accident on the 100 block of Five Points Road for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment and an overturned vehicle. Use extreme caution in this area while this accident scene is cleaned up.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB
Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: CRASH INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE WITH INJURIES PLEASE OPEN STORY FOR CORRECTION
***CORRECTION**** TWO ACCIDENTS – SAME STREET A COUPLE BLOCKS APART AT THE SAME TIME. Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident on CR 571 @ Alberta. The accident involves a downed motorcycle with an injured party. There was a second accident at the same time on Route 571 just a few blocks away which included injuries to three patients one requiring advanced life support transport. Traffic is backing up and you should avoid this area while first responders deal with these accident scenes and investigation.
ocscanner.news
STAFFORD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES WHILE TRYING TO CROSS ROUTE 72
On Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:48 AM, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian being struck on Route 72 in the area of Marsha Drive. Investigation indicated Kathryn Loftus, 27 years old of Harvey Cedars, New Jersey was traveling east...
ocscanner.news
FORKED RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel were at the scene of an accident earlier this morning on the 1000 block of North Trenton in Forked River. Two ambulances were needed to transport patients to the hospital. No additional information is available at this time.
Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17
A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say
A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
hudsontv.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Sunday Morning Accident On Tonnelle Avenue In North Bergen
**THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION A 31-year old, male motorcyclist was killed in an early, Sunday morning, multi-vehicle accident on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. According to North Bergen Police Lt. Nicholas Galliano, an active investigation is currently underway by the Department and details are limited at the present time.
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH BEACH: SINKING BOAT PULLED SAFELY ASHORE
Earlier today Monmouth Beach Fire, EMS, Police, Sea Bright Fire, and area partners responded to a boat several miles out and sinking. Luckily there were no injuries, no leaking fuel, and the boat was brought up onto the beach (thanks to the DPW). The boat will be removed by a salvage company.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: UTILITY WIRES ON FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to Route 37 West and Hospital Drive for burning utility lines. We have no information if or how this is impacting electric in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE
Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DRIVER GETS MAD AT PARKING LOT ATTENDANT AND HITS A PARKED CAR
Police were called to a parking lot on the 700 block of The Boulevard for an angry patron who got into a dispute with the attendant and drove through the lot hitting a parked car. According to an eyewitness the patron had parked in the lot but left for a time and returned and was disputing being charged again.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
ocscanner.news
ISLAND HEIGHTS: LEAKING WELL CAUSING BASEMENT TO FLOOD
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a broken well that is flooding a basement on Chestnut Street creating a hazardous condition. No additional information is available at this time.
Motorcyclist, 32, Dies In Central Jersey Labor Day Weekend Crash
A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Labor Day weekend in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports. The crash happened early Saturday, Sept. 3 sometime between midnight and 6:50 a.m., when the unidentified operator crossed from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes of Mount Mills Road in Monroe Township, then struck a tree, ejecting him, the outlet said citing police.
Driver Tries Luring Two Children On Jersey Shore: Police
Authorities were seeking the driver who they said tried luring two children along the Jersey Shore Labor Day Weekend. The driver of a mid-2000s Chevrolet Equinox or Saturn Vue with a distinguishing black rear bumper tried luring the children to his car in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester before they ran into a home, and he suspect fled around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, local police said.
wrnjradio.com
Cow dies after being hit by car in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A cow died early Friday Friday morning after being hit by a car in Hunterdon County, according to Clinton Township Police Administrative Division Commander Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. On September 2, at around 1:53 a.m., police responded to the area of Route...
