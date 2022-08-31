ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

ocscanner.news

BRICK: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Brick and Beaverson Blvds. This is a developing story and we will update our page as info becomes available. Avoid the area due to extensive traffic delays.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB

Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Brick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Accidents
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: CRASH INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE WITH INJURIES PLEASE OPEN STORY FOR CORRECTION

***CORRECTION**** TWO ACCIDENTS – SAME STREET A COUPLE BLOCKS APART AT THE SAME TIME. Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident on CR 571 @ Alberta. The accident involves a downed motorcycle with an injured party. There was a second accident at the same time on Route 571 just a few blocks away which included injuries to three patients one requiring advanced life support transport. Traffic is backing up and you should avoid this area while first responders deal with these accident scenes and investigation.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

FORKED RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES

Emergency personnel were at the scene of an accident earlier this morning on the 1000 block of North Trenton in Forked River. Two ambulances were needed to transport patients to the hospital. No additional information is available at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say

A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH BEACH: SINKING BOAT PULLED SAFELY ASHORE

Earlier today Monmouth Beach Fire, EMS, Police, Sea Bright Fire, and area partners responded to a boat several miles out and sinking. Luckily there were no injuries, no leaking fuel, and the boat was brought up onto the beach (thanks to the DPW). The boat will be removed by a salvage company.
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UTILITY WIRES ON FIRE

Emergency personnel are responding to Route 37 West and Hospital Drive for burning utility lines. We have no information if or how this is impacting electric in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE

Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist, 32, Dies In Central Jersey Labor Day Weekend Crash

A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Labor Day weekend in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports. The crash happened early Saturday, Sept. 3 sometime between midnight and 6:50 a.m., when the unidentified operator crossed from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes of Mount Mills Road in Monroe Township, then struck a tree, ejecting him, the outlet said citing police.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Tries Luring Two Children On Jersey Shore: Police

Authorities were seeking the driver who they said tried luring two children along the Jersey Shore Labor Day Weekend. The driver of a mid-2000s Chevrolet Equinox or Saturn Vue with a distinguishing black rear bumper tried luring the children to his car in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester before they ran into a home, and he suspect fled around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, local police said.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Cow dies after being hit by car in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A cow died early Friday Friday morning after being hit by a car in Hunterdon County, according to Clinton Township Police Administrative Division Commander Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. On September 2, at around 1:53 a.m., police responded to the area of Route...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

