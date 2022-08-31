ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chubs, the kitty with a heart of gold

Chubs came from a hoarding situation where he was found along with over 100 cats! Volunteers from the Houston Humane Society said even though Chubs came from a less-than-ideal situation, he is still a loving cat!. Described as a cat who would make a wonderful lap companion, Chubs can get...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Watch live: Houston Life KIDS!

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’re debuting our very first edition of Houston Life Kids!. Join our kid co-host for this new series highlighting local kids in our community. That’s Monday at 3:00 p.m. After Houston Life Kids debuts on Monday, we will air it every...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mini-golf for adults: First on HL

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Bun B goes back to school

Bun B goes back to school

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HYPE VIDEO: Concordia Lutheran Fall Media Day 2022

There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Day!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs, and video interviews it is all there for the student-athlete to feel like a superstar! VYPE traveled out to Tomball,TX for the Concordia Lutheran 2022 Fall Media Day. Check...
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Dad surprises daughter at high school

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a soldier deployed overseas surprised his daughter at her Katy high school. The dad and daughter join us in studio. We’ll show you their heartwarming reunion, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Water main break fixed after hours of spewing water in west Houston

HOUSTON – A water main break near Richmond Avenue and S Gessner Road has been fixed after hours of spewing water out onto the road. A resident who lives nearby told KPRC 2 that the main break had been gushing water since 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officials were able to cap the break around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin

Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
HOUSTON, TX

