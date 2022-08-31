Read full article on original website
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chubs, the kitty with a heart of gold
Chubs came from a hoarding situation where he was found along with over 100 cats! Volunteers from the Houston Humane Society said even though Chubs came from a less-than-ideal situation, he is still a loving cat!. Described as a cat who would make a wonderful lap companion, Chubs can get...
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, go inside the stunning home of one...
Watch live: Houston Life KIDS!
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’re debuting our very first edition of Houston Life Kids!. Join our kid co-host for this new series highlighting local kids in our community. That’s Monday at 3:00 p.m. After Houston Life Kids debuts on Monday, we will air it every...
Mini-golf for adults: First on HL
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Bun B goes back to school
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
‘It’s still gushing’: Busted pipe causes huge mess for business owners in Galleria area
A busted pipe caused a big mess Monday for some business owners in the Galleria area, who spent Labor Day cleaning up flooded stores. “I came out and the water was running out the doors, everywhere,” said James Alsbrooks, manager of Lerant, a gift shop, located at 5000 Westheimer Rd.
HYPE VIDEO: Concordia Lutheran Fall Media Day 2022
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Day!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs, and video interviews it is all there for the student-athlete to feel like a superstar! VYPE traveled out to Tomball,TX for the Concordia Lutheran 2022 Fall Media Day. Check...
Stronger Houston: Small neighborhood grocery store in Second Ward helps residents get access to fresh, affordable food
HOUSTON – East of downtown Houston is a neighborhood seeing big changes. This is the Little Red Box Grocery Store. “It’s more of a business district now,” said Robert Hamlett, “it’s a plus. It’s tiny, big. And it’s a food desert.”. The U.S...
Travelers rerouting plans to Hobby Airport amid ‘construction chaos’ at IAH
HOUSTON – Holiday weekend travel can be stressful. Some travelers say they are flocking to Hobby Airport to avoid construction chaos at Bush Intercontinental Airport. “Ever since the pandemic, it was terrible. The construction was bad,” Neil said. The Woodlands resident said he’s been doing his best to...
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
VYPE Sunday Feature: Westside RB Kuykendall perseveres, stays strong through severe loss
The text message dinged at 3 a.m. A sleep deprived Jahbari Kuykendall, staying with family at his brother Jahwanza’s house, could barely grasp what he was being told. “It’s my neighbor,” Jahbari recalls, “saying that there was a river coming out of my garage and flowing out the front door.”
Dad surprises daughter at high school
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a soldier deployed overseas surprised his daughter at her Katy high school. The dad and daughter join us in studio. We’ll show you their heartwarming reunion, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Water main break fixed after hours of spewing water in west Houston
HOUSTON – A water main break near Richmond Avenue and S Gessner Road has been fixed after hours of spewing water out onto the road. A resident who lives nearby told KPRC 2 that the main break had been gushing water since 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officials were able to cap the break around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin
Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
Homeowner dealing with flooding issues blames city of Houston’s construction project
HOUSTON – A disabled woman says she is fed up with the city of Houston and a never-ending project in her neighborhood. Dorothy Hass said construction work to build sidewalks on Home Street in the Washington Corridor leads to flooding on her property every time it rains. The work...
#UvaldeStrong: Houston-area school districts show support for Uvalde CISD students returning to class this week
Students in Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be returning to campus this week, months after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers killed. Here in Houston, several area school districts are showing support to students, staff and families as they navigate life...
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
12-year-old with autism injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A 12-year-old who was hit by a vehicle during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Monday is in stable condition, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 5700 block of Greenhouse after 6:30 a.m. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 12-year-old, who also...
2 dead, 2 injured in crash outside fast-food restaurant in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas – La Marque police say speeding on a rain-slick road led to a crash that killed two people Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 at the Jack in the Box on FM 1765. Sgt. Richard Hernandez said the driver of a pick-up truck and a passenger...
