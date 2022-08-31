Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Communities focus on overdose problem
The Flagler County Drug Court Foundation had expected 70 to 80 people to take part in its vigil commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. Participants were to meet at Wadsworth Park and then walk over the bridge to Veterans Park where residents would give their testimonials and tell their stories. But Mother Nature didn't cooperate, so the vigil became a Zoom event.
News4Jax.com
Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old Deltona man was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, News4JAX’s sister station WKMG reported. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Mark Greenburg was taken into custody on Saturday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant when the girl’s father and neighbor reported a “long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others.”
palmcoastobserver.com
Florida Public Relations Association's Volusia/Flagler chapter to install 2022-2023 board
The Florida Public Relations Association's Volusia-Flagler Chapter will install its fiscal year 2022-2023 board officers and announce its FPRA Chapter Member of the Year at a lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Daytona Beach International Airport. Register by Monday, Sept. 12 at fpravf.org/. Lunch is included in...
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured, and one teenager is reported dead, after a boat crashed into a pole and capsized in the Upper Florida Keys Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Rescuers said the 28-foot Robalo was carrying 14 people, including 12 minors, when it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
Shooting: one dead in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot near Checkers and Kings Road on the 1300 block of Rushing Street, JSO said. Officers found a man in the driveway of a residence with gunshot wounds, police said. JFRD responded and took the...
fox35orlando.com
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
First Coast News
Jacksonville father, restaurant owner in coma for months has died
Saranyu 'Guy' Boonsanong died Wednesday after being in a coma since Father's Day. One of his children was born while he was in a coma.
Missing woman from Jacksonville Beach found, police say
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE, 4:57 p.m.: Jacksonville Beach police said Emily Ann Sheridan has been located. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Emily Ann Sheridan. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheridan was last seen at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast native supports U.S. Navy’s nuclear deterrence mission
Palm Coast native Faith Denson is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s "Take Charge and Move Out" nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One, according to a press release from the Navy. The mission provides airborne communication links to U.S. Strategic Command nuclear missile...
Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
click orlando
Florida wildlife director loses arm in 2nd gator attack within span of a decade
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida wildlife director had his arm amputated earlier this month after a routine interaction with one of his park’s large alligators in Highlands County, a Facebook post read. Greg Graziani, who runs Florida Gator Gardens in Venus, Florida, and has been working with...
palmcoastobserver.com
September is National Preparedness Month
Flagler County urges residents to follow its lead and recognize September as National Preparedness Month. The recognition is done to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy.”. “National Preparedness Month just...
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
First Coast News
Have you seen this man? The Clay County Sheriff's Office suspects him in a burglary
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the man pictured. He is a person of interest in a burglary at the 76 Gas Station on 364 Blanding Boulevard on July 26 at approximately 9:30 p.m. The man is wanted for questioning.
Comments / 2