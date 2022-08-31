ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Communities focus on overdose problem

The Flagler County Drug Court Foundation had expected 70 to 80 people to take part in its vigil commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. Participants were to meet at Wadsworth Park and then walk over the bridge to Veterans Park where residents would give their testimonials and tell their stories. But Mother Nature didn't cooperate, so the vigil became a Zoom event.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old Deltona man was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, News4JAX’s sister station WKMG reported. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Mark Greenburg was taken into custody on Saturday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant when the girl’s father and neighbor reported a “long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others.”
DELTONA, FL
UPI News

One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured, and one teenager is reported dead, after a boat crashed into a pole and capsized in the Upper Florida Keys Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Rescuers said the 28-foot Robalo was carrying 14 people, including 12 minors, when it...
ACCIDENTS
960 The Ref

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
click orlando

👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast native supports U.S. Navy’s nuclear deterrence mission

Palm Coast native Faith Denson is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s "Take Charge and Move Out" nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One, according to a press release from the Navy. The mission provides airborne communication links to U.S. Strategic Command nuclear missile...
PALM COAST, FL
WOKV

Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

September is National Preparedness Month

Flagler County urges residents to follow its lead and recognize September as National Preparedness Month. The recognition is done to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy.”. “National Preparedness Month just...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

