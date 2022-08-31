Madonna Says: Yes, She Regrets Both Marriages and Yes, She’s ‘Gagging’ to Collab With Britney Again

Madonna is not nearly done celebrating her Finally Enough Love compilation. The collection that celebrates her 50 No. 1s on Billboard ’s Dance Club Songs chart recently made her the first woman with newly charting top 10 titles on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the 1980s, ‘90s, 2000s, ‘10s and now the ‘20s.

And now she’s posted a six-minute video in which she answers 50 of her fans’ most burning questions.

Check out some of the the funniest, weirdest, most outrageous answers she gave while strutting through her home and taking viewers on a golf cart ride on her horse farm while, of course, interviewing herself.

“Are you going on tour next year with your 50 greatest club hits?”

“Do you want me to go on tour?”

“Greatest guilty pleasure?”

“Sex.” [For the record, she said her zodiac sign, favorite obsession, life mantra, secret to her success and the thing that keeps her going are all also sex.]

“What is something you’ve learned or wisdom that you can share with the rest of us?”

“The biggest lesson I have learned in this life is none of this is real.”

“Can we ever expect another collaboration with Britney [Spears]?”

“I’m gagging to work with Britney again.”

“How did you pick the remixes for Finally Enough Love ?”

“I chose my best dance records… and it added up to 50.”

“Why did you decide that now was the time to look back and do a legacy release like Finally Enough Love ?”

“Because the world needs to dance! We’ve been through enough, haven’t we?”

“What’s a decision you made that looking back maybe wasn’t the best idea?”

“Getting married… both times.” [Madonna was married to actor Sean Penn from 1985-1989 and director Guy Ritchie from 2000-2008.]

“What is your favorite remix song?”

“My favorite is a toss-up between ‘Ray of Light’ and ‘Die Another Day.'”

“Who was your biggest inspiration when starting your career?”

“Musically? [Blondie’s] Debbie Harry and David Bowie.”

“Have you personally approved all of the remixes you’ve released across your career?

“Have you met me?”

“If you can only wear one thing for the rest of your life what would that be?”

“My 24 karat gold vibrating necklace.”

“If you hadn’t gone into music what do you think you would be doing now?

“I’d be a schoolteacher.”

“Your biggest pet peeve?”

“Lazy people.”

“What’s your favorite thing to make?”

“Wait for it… love.”

“What makes you feel powerful?”

“Eight hours of sleep.”

“What’s your motto for life?”

“Don’t f–k with the queen.”

“Name one person you haven’t collaborated with yet but would love to in the future?”

“I would love to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar.”

“What is the most outrageous rumor you’ve ever heard about yourself?”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no rumors about me!”

“What is your favorite music video you’ve ever made?”

“‘Take a Bow.'”

“What is your favorite snack?”

“I can’t remember his name… oh no! Big d–k.”

“What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?”

“Wash my hands.”

