kicks96news.com
Aggravated Domestic Violence and DUIs in Leake and Attala
CROSS F STORM, 64, of Kosciusko, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Police, ACSO. Bond $5,000. TREVON THOMAS, 19, of Floral, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. KEVIN L THURMAN, 38, of Kosciusko, Trespassing, KPD. Bond $1,000. TONY O TRUSS, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond...
WTOK-TV
Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust. William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves into the Neshoba County Sheriff’s office on Friday, Sept. 2. Their warrants stemmed from an August 17th search warrant executed by deputies at a...
Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
WLBT
Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
breezynews.com
Car Versus Bridge and Vandalism in Monday News
On Monday at 5:19am, Kosciusko PD & EMS responded to a call on South Natchez, past the ball fields, for a one-vehicle accident with injuries where a car hit a bridge. One person was transported to Baptist-Attala. At 8:40am, officers were dispatched to Tipton Street for a report of a...
kicks96news.com
Suspicious Vehicles, a Burglar Alarm and a Minor Accident in Neshoba
7:33 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a subject that was jumping into traffic near West Myrtle and Beacon Street. 10:00 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at the Pendleton Square Apartments on Road 505. 1:31 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a burglar...
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Commercial Dispatch
Man shot after declining weed
Police are seeking a suspect in a Northside shooting Friday night that sent the victim to a Jackson hospital. A male victim, 33, was on foot at about 11 p.m. when a man in a white pickup pulled up beside him at 14th Avenue, near 21st Street North, and asked if he wanted to smoke weed. When the victim said no, the suspect shot him and drove away, city public information officer Joe Dillon told The Dispatch.
kicks96news.com
A Pair of Thefts in Neshoba
1:45 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a burglary that had already occurred at a residence on Bennett Street. 5:45 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to make extra patrols on Road 101. 12:23 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries...
WTOK-TV
2 charged with aggravated assault
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_01_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Cappachenna LaChrystal Ruffin. Ruffin is a 30-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
vicksburgnews.com
Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies
Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
Police assist U.S. Marshals with kidnapping arrest at Mississippi apartment complex
Oxford police aided the U.S. Marshals Service in executing an arrest warrant at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex Thursday evening, arresting one individual connection with kidnapping before conducting a search of their apartment. Marshals arrested Tamarius Webster of Carroll County and charged him with two counts of felony kidnapping...
vicksburgnews.com
Collaboration between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices leads to felony arrest
A suspect is in custody and faces felony eluding and child endangerment charges thanks to cross-county communication between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices. Friday morning, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace spotted a vehicle at the City Front, on the other side of the sea wall. Noting suspicious...
WTOK-TV
Children, adult injured in accident
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are in the hospital after a one car wreck Monday morning in Meridian. Two children and an adult had to be cut out of the car by Meridian firefighters using the jaws of life. The crash happened just before noon Monday on Highway 45...
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
vicksburgnews.com
Four from Vicksburg arrested in Richland for robbery after setting up an online purchase
Four individuals from Vicksburg were arrested in Richland on Aug. 25, for robbery. On Aug. 25, at 3:02 p.m., Richland police officers were dispatched to the Budweiser Distribution Center at 1939 Davis Johnson Drive in Richland. According to Chief Nick Mclendon, an individual had agreed to purchase a Playstation for $120 from someone they met at an online marketplace. Soon after arriving at the agreed upon location, Shakori Reagan from Vicksburg, no age given, “Snatched $120 from the victim while the other three sat in the car.”
Commercial Dispatch
‘Very dangerous’ Starkville teen sought in shooting
Authorities are still looking for a Starkville teen suspected of shooting someone Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Cameron Jones, 17, is wanted for aggravated assault and is considered “very dangerous,” according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. He evaded capture, despite a lengthy manhunt Wednesday evening in north Starkville involving multiple agencies.
Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
