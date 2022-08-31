Read full article on original website
Lindsey Vicknair announces candidacy for District 11 School Board seat
LAPLACE — Lindsey Vicknair is announcing her candidacy for the District 11 School Board seat in St. John the Baptist Parish School Board. Vicknair’s education includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, and Master’s Degree in Special Education, Early Intervention. She is a certified Educational Leader and holds a Level III Teaching and Child Search Coordinator certification with the Louisiana Department of Education. Vicknair is a Level 3 FastTrack Trainer with Louisiana Pathways, as well as a PD Specialist with the Council for Professional Recognition. Professional organizations Vicknair is a member of includes the Child Care Association of Louisiana, the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and the Louisiana Association for the Education of Young Children.
Sept. 6 Terrebonne School Board Meeting; Here’s the agenda and everything you need to attend
Terrebonne Parish School Board will hold its school board meeting tomorrow, September 6, at 6:00 p.m. Here’s the agenda and other materials you need to stay up-to-date for the meeting. The meeting will be held at the district central office located at 201 Stadium Drive in Houma. The agenda...
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
New Orleans public schools have fewer certified teachers, but does that really matter?
Across Louisiana, 12.5% of teachers are uncertified, the most recent state data shows. But in New Orleans, where all public schools are run by charter organizations, that number is much higher, at about 55%. Perhaps that's no surprise: charter schools have the freedom to hire anyone they deem a qualified,...
Promotion at Lakeview Regional, new hires at Gambel Communications, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
--- Melissa Hodgson has been named vice president of Gambel Communications. Hodgson has more than 20 years experience in management, strategic business communication and public relations. She most recently directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System. She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and public relations from the...
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA
New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
Facing substitute shortage, St. Tammany school district might turn to outside agency
Hoping to reduce gaps in substitute teacher coverage -- and relieve pressure on administrators and teachers scrambling to find substitutes -- the St. Tammany Parish school system might turn to an outside company. The School Board on Thursday introduced a measure to outsource substitute employment to a company that specializes...
Loyola launches 17-month nursing degree
Loyola University New Orleans announced the launch of an accelerated nursing program beginning in the Spring 2023 academic term, in a press release published this summer. The 17-month long, full-time hybrid program offers both synchronous online learning and in-person clinical experiences, according to the school’s website. This program will...
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?
I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
Town Hall scheduled for September 8
RESERVE — St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard and Congressman Garret Graves will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8 to provide updates on ongoing Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, hurricane and flood protection projects, flood insurance and more. The town hall will take...
Students, teachers, staff of Eleanor McMain remember beloved teacher Ms. Peggy Frank with a memorial
NEW ORLEANS — The Eleanor McMain High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Peggy Frank. We are told of all the teachers at McMain, Frank taught at the school the longest. For over 40 years. The chemistry teacher died just days ago, after a brief...
LaPlace woman collecting ‘socks that rock’ for cancer patients
LAPLACE — Jerry Parker of LaPlace, a 10-year breast cancer survivor, is on a mission to give warmth and comfort to cancer patients by collecting new, clean pairs of socks in original packaging for children and adults. All sizes are needed, and fun and colorful socks are welcome. No...
FEMA awards nearly $1M in grant funding to Port of South Louisiana
RESERVE — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in Port Security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the Port of South Louisiana’s cyber security framework, as well as support enhancements to its Geographic Information System (GIS) that will provide up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
Donaldsonville High School principal delivers strong message to students
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Donaldsonville High School, teachers and administrators work extra hard to make sure more students graduate high school ready for college or a career. Marvin Evans knows the power of education. “I know many times, Donaldsonville, when people hear that name, that connotation, negative things...
Campaign to recall LaToya Cantrell is fueled by social media; organizers face long odds
For Raymond Butler, it was the recent overseas trips Mayor LaToya Cantrell took, flying first class and staying at posh hotels. For David Woods, it’s the road construction that never seems to end – three years in the case of his street in Faubourg St. John. For Tamika...
St. John elementary school vandalized, 6 arrested including 5 minors
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Five minors and a 21-year-old were arrested and accused in a vandalism at a St. John the Baptist Parish school. Desmond Kelson Jr., 21; three male minors, ages 14, 15, and 17; and two female minors, both 15, were arrested, according to the sheriff.
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
2022 Krewe of BOO! Halloween Parade to roll Oct. 22
The 2022 Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, following its traditional route from the Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District. KREWE OF BOO! festivities kick off Halloween week in New Orleans. The parade features more than 500 riders on...
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission Sets the 2022-2023 Oyster Season
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the 2022-2023 oyster season based on the annual oyster stock assessment provided by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists and comments received from members of the public, including the oyster industry. The following dates were set for the upcoming oyster season:. The...
