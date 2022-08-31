ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

L'Observateur

Lindsey Vicknair announces candidacy for District 11 School Board seat

LAPLACE — Lindsey Vicknair is announcing her candidacy for the District 11 School Board seat in St. John the Baptist Parish School Board. Vicknair’s education includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, and Master’s Degree in Special Education, Early Intervention. She is a certified Educational Leader and holds a Level III Teaching and Child Search Coordinator certification with the Louisiana Department of Education. Vicknair is a Level 3 FastTrack Trainer with Louisiana Pathways, as well as a PD Specialist with the Council for Professional Recognition. Professional organizations Vicknair is a member of includes the Child Care Association of Louisiana, the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and the Louisiana Association for the Education of Young Children.
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
