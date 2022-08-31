OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It is Labor day weekend, and many Oklahomans are taking advantage of their extra day off, with a road trip despite the high gas prices. Though gas prices are slowly making their way back down, they are still over 50 cents higher than they were at this time last year, but there are some ways you can get more mileage for your money,

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO