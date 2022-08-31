ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Jack Harlow Roasted for Lackluster College GameDay Outing

Jack Harlow has a big fan base in the hip-hop world, but his impact doesn't extend to football fans as his now-viral appearance on ESPN would suggest. The rapper was the special guest on Aug. 3 for College GameDay, a program where pundits and analysts discuss the day's games, who they think will win, etc.
