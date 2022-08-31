Read full article on original website
Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
Labor Day 2022: What’s closed?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September each year, after being established as a national holiday in 1894 by President Glover Cleveland, in an effort to honor and recognize the American labor movement. While the holiday is commonly associated with the end of summer and myriad holiday sales, […]
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
Teenager’s Tragically Short Life Commemorated by Family in Mourning
An Amarillo family is currently going through a hardship that no parent wants to experience, mourning the loss of their teenage son. The Mendoza family of Amarillo, Texas recently lost their son, Jaxson Mendoza, on August 25th. Jaxson battled epilepsy for 2 years and 10 months and had many accomplishments that many people could only dream of.
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
Officers investigating shooting on SE 11th near Grand
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to Sgt. Carla Burr, officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of SE 11th. Burr stated that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE 11th Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot […]
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
Abused Beyond Saving?
I’m Alex Hunt, Professor of English at West Texas A&M University in Canyon for the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club 2022 Fall Read. It’s my pleasure to be discussing Annie Proulx’s That Old Ace in the Hole, published in 2002. Proulx is best known for her novel The Shipping News, which won both the Pulitzer and the National Book Award, and her short story “Brokeback Mountain,” which caused quite a stir when Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal starred in the film version.
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Semi rollover on I-40 detours traffic near Groom
Update: 7:15 p.m. According to a social media post from TxDOT Amarillo, traffic is back to normal. Update: 4:30 p.m. According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the semi lost control, which caused the vehicle to roll over. Barkley stated that no injuries were reported. According to […]
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
From Theft To Attempted Murder? Amarillo Man May Be Facing That.
As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I anticipate we're going to hear about some bizarre things that happened over the holiday. But how could I let you go into a relaxing weekend with family and friends without a completely ridiculous story from the 806?. It all happened...
If At First You Don’t Succeed. Amarillo Woman Arrested For Drugs.
Amarillo is always good for a bizarre story or two per week. Don't believe me? Check the news feeds. This is the one I feel takes the cake for this week though. Isidro Chavarria is currently serving a term at a prison in Beaumont Medium Federal Correctional Facility for drug trafficking. He was charged back in 2018 and later convicted.
Panhandle Student’s Braids Removed Without Notifying Parents
It's the season for back to school and kids getting back into the groove as well as teachers and administrators. A lot of the local school districts have made some big changes in their dress codes. Dumas students are not allowed to wear t-shirts and jeans or shorts with tears in them. And only a week ago, the small town of Panhandle had a kerfuffle over mullets. And now, the trouble with hair seems to have gotten louder.
TxDOT: Swisher County project to replace Middle Tule Creek bridge
SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — Work on a $2.3 million Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the SH 86 culvert bridge at Middle Tule Creek in Swisher County is scheduled to get under way [this] week. Project contractor is Digg Commercial, LLC, of Del Valle, Texas.
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
Woman ejected from SUV during rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was ejected from an SUV during a rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to police, the driver of a white SUV tried to pass a car and clipped...
Jaw-dropping Complaints About Restaurants In Amarillo And Canyon
We live in a world where life is busy and we have a tendency to grab and go when it comes to meals. We tend to gravitate to the nearest fast food restaurant. Well, that might not be the fastest anymore. Recently we talked about Got Donuts in Canyon and...
Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man, woman facing charges after police find guns, meth in attic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man and woman were charged today with having guns and $168,000 in meth. A criminal complaint shows that Joshua Sobamiwa and Trinity Allen were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. Since 2019, Amarillo investigators have received information about Sobamiwa and...
Amarillo Theaters to Celebrate $3 Movie Day
Movie theaters across the country, including ones in Amarillo, will be celebrating National Cinema Day tomorrow, September 3rd. In celebration of the day, theaters will be offering movie tickets starting at $3. Movies playing in local theaters tomorrow include The Invitation, Beast, Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, Super-Pets, Dragon Ball...
