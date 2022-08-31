ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Labor Day 2022: What’s closed?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September each year, after being established as a national holiday in 1894 by President Glover Cleveland, in an effort to honor and recognize the American labor movement. While the holiday is commonly associated with the end of summer and myriad holiday sales, […]
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Teenager’s Tragically Short Life Commemorated by Family in Mourning

An Amarillo family is currently going through a hardship that no parent wants to experience, mourning the loss of their teenage son. The Mendoza family of Amarillo, Texas recently lost their son, Jaxson Mendoza, on August 25th. Jaxson battled epilepsy for 2 years and 10 months and had many accomplishments that many people could only dream of.
AMARILLO, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

Abused Beyond Saving?

I’m Alex Hunt, Professor of English at West Texas A&M University in Canyon for the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club 2022 Fall Read. It’s my pleasure to be discussing Annie Proulx’s That Old Ace in the Hole, published in 2002. Proulx is best known for her novel The Shipping News, which won both the Pulitzer and the National Book Award, and her short story “Brokeback Mountain,” which caused quite a stir when Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal starred in the film version.
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Semi rollover on I-40 detours traffic near Groom

Update: 7:15 p.m. According to a social media post from TxDOT Amarillo, traffic is back to normal. Update: 4:30 p.m. According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the semi lost control, which caused the vehicle to roll over. Barkley stated that no injuries were reported. According to […]
GROOM, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Panhandle Student’s Braids Removed Without Notifying Parents

It's the season for back to school and kids getting back into the groove as well as teachers and administrators. A lot of the local school districts have made some big changes in their dress codes. Dumas students are not allowed to wear t-shirts and jeans or shorts with tears in them. And only a week ago, the small town of Panhandle had a kerfuffle over mullets. And now, the trouble with hair seems to have gotten louder.
PANHANDLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TxDOT: Swisher County project to replace Middle Tule Creek bridge

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — Work on a $2.3 million Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the SH 86 culvert bridge at Middle Tule Creek in Swisher County is scheduled to get under way [this] week. Project contractor is Digg Commercial, LLC, of Del Valle, Texas.
SWISHER COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver

LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
KRESS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman ejected from SUV during rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was ejected from an SUV during a rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to police, the driver of a white SUV tried to pass a car and clipped...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Theaters to Celebrate $3 Movie Day

Movie theaters across the country, including ones in Amarillo, will be celebrating National Cinema Day tomorrow, September 3rd. In celebration of the day, theaters will be offering movie tickets starting at $3. Movies playing in local theaters tomorrow include The Invitation, Beast, Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, Super-Pets, Dragon Ball...
AMARILLO, TX

