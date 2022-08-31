ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions’ Charles Harris ready to form destructive duo with Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- Charles Harris sounds more than fine with going under the radar after delivering a breakout season and earning a new two-year contract for the Detroit Lions. One of the reasons behind the lack of attention thrown Harris’ way is the arrival of prized rookie edge defender Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions signed Harris to that new deal worth $13 million in free agency, then took Hutchinson at Pick 2 in April’s draft.
DETROIT, MI
#Michigan Football#Football Games#Sports
MLive

SS Media Productions looking to put media stamp into Flint area

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI - The Flint area is known for many things. The automobile industry, entertainment venues and museums. What Flint isn’t exactly known for is being a media hub. But at SS Media Productions, located at 1134 S Linden Road Suite 8 in Flint Township, the man behind...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality

Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

