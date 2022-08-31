Read full article on original website
Upper Peninsula artist ready to help decorate Jackson at Bright Walls Festival
JACKSON, MI – Growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Rhiannan Sibbald and her three younger sisters had to be creative when it came to entertaining themselves. “We didn’t have internet until high school – and we were just forced to be imaginative,” said Sibbald, 26, who’s from Sault St. Marie.
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Lions’ Charles Harris ready to form destructive duo with Aidan Hutchinson
ALLEN PARK -- Charles Harris sounds more than fine with going under the radar after delivering a breakout season and earning a new two-year contract for the Detroit Lions. One of the reasons behind the lack of attention thrown Harris’ way is the arrival of prized rookie edge defender Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions signed Harris to that new deal worth $13 million in free agency, then took Hutchinson at Pick 2 in April’s draft.
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
National amputee baseball team managed by former Tiger takes on Michigan squad
TROY, MI - Some of them are missing an arm. Others are missing a leg. What they aren’t missing is talent, passion and heart. The Louisville Slugger Warriors National amputee baseball team spent the Labor Day weekend in Troy taking on players from the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL).
SS Media Productions looking to put media stamp into Flint area
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI - The Flint area is known for many things. The automobile industry, entertainment venues and museums. What Flint isn’t exactly known for is being a media hub. But at SS Media Productions, located at 1134 S Linden Road Suite 8 in Flint Township, the man behind...
Detroit Lions love where blossoming WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is ahead of Year 2
ALLEN PARK -- Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as a cornerstone piece of the future for the Detroit Lions by the end of his rookie season. Now, the team sees an even more mature, veteran-like wide receiver ahead of Year 2. Dan Campbell didn’t hold back in his glowing assessment of...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Grand Blanc schools make ‘successful’ swap from late starts to virtual Fridays
GRAND BLANC, MI – Every K-12 administrator knows. Michigan parents nowadays are much more in tune with their child’s education than they were pre-pandemic. From helping them log into virtual classrooms to listening in on instruction at home, an infrastructure of virtual learning was built out of necessity.
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
Car hit by crossbow arrow during nighttime Uber run in Metro Detroit
HARPER WOODS, MI – A vehicle was hit by a crossbow arrow when an Uber driver recently made a nighttime run in Metro Detroit – something he doesn’t usually do because of “crazy stuff” like this, FOX 2 Detroit reports. After hearing an odd noise...
Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
Lapeer QB has career game in 56-42 win over 2021 Division 2 state finalist
FLINT – Zak Olejniczak had a career night for Lapeer’s football team in Friday’s 56-42 victory over host Traverse City Central. The junior quarterback passed for seven touchdowns and rushed for another while racking up 483 total yards. He had a hand in all eight Lapeer touchdowns.
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
Lions place Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve; claim offensive lineman via Browns
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions will have to go at least another four weeks to see their starting offensive line on the field after placing guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve. Vaitai logged 29 reps with the starting group in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 29-year-old...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
