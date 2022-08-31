ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman teases return to NFL again

By Victor Barbosa
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gg5iH_0hcd2o3w00
Former New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has already come out of retirement once. Rob Gronkowski is currently in his second retirement, and there have been plenty of rumors that "Gronk" will eventually return to the field.

Could a former New England Patriots teammate of Brady and Gronkowski be having second thoughts as well?

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman recently appeared on "The Green Light with Chris Long" podcast to discuss his retirement and thoughts on possibly returning to the league this season. Edelman and Long played together with the Pats for one season in 2016, a campaign that ended in the duo and the rest of the team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after downing the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

"That’s what I’m trying to figure out, you know?" Edelman told Long, when asked if he’s been working out with the intentions of making a return to the NFL this year. "People don't realize it's not like — especially when you're older — you can’t just work out for a week, take a Gatorade shake, go run a conditioning test, and then get ready for (expletive) 18 weeks of football. It’s a huge mind commitment. ... And you can’t dip your toe in. You’ve gotta dive into that thing."

This isn't the first time that the undersized former wideout has teased a potential return to the gridiron. In June, during an appearance at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Zadar, Croatia, Edelman said, "I don't know, we'll see," when asked about possibly joining "TB12" and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 11 NFL seasons, the 36-year-old registered 620 receptions for 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns across 137 regular-season games. Those totals place Edelman second, fourth and ninth, respectively, on New England's all-time leaderboard.

"I’m doing things where I’m in like a beginning phase of an offseason-ish (program)," Edelman said. "Just kind of feeling out my body and feeling out my legs. I’ve had some downtime. My body feels good. There’s some deficiencies here and there, but I feel extremely better than I did the last year and a half of my career. ... I don’t know if it’s fool’s gold just because I haven’t been compounding loadage. That’s why you get interested. So you kick it up a little bit here and there and you analyze. You don’t make decisions. And that’s what I’m doing."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Report: Warriors C James Wiseman 'really starting to make some headway'

After missing all of last season because of injuries, Warriors center James Wiseman is “really starting to make some headway” since his return to action at the Las Vegas Summer League, a source tells C.J. Holmes of The San Francisco Chronicle. Wiseman averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in four games while shooting 48.6% from the field, an encouraging performance following his long layoff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Chris Long
Hoops Rumors

Report: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan wanted to sign Tom Brady during 2020 free agency, was 'talked out of it'

Following an epic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady did what was at one time, thought to be the unthinkable -- leave Foxborough. Just two days after officially becoming a free agent in March 2020, "TB12" signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and since then, has added another Pro Bowl honor to his credit and more importantly, his seventh Super Bowl ring.
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on facing Bill Belichick in Week 1: 'Could there be a bigger disparity in career win/loss totals?'

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Miami Dolphins are favored in a game against the New England Patriots. Miami brought in former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach in February and later added All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the mix. McDaniel was asked Monday morning about the team's upcoming Week 1 matchup against New England, and in particular, legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#Super Bowl Liii#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Possibl
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott said he’ll be “surprised” if S Jordan Poyer doesn’t play against the Rams in Week 1. (Alaina Getzenberg) McDermott also said that WR Isaiah McKenzie will practice on Sunday in the hopes that he can play in Week 1 as well. (Joe Buscaglia)
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Eagles make big splash, trade for Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnon's agent confirmed the trade to Tom Pelissero. Just before the trade it was reported that the Eagles were releasing starting safety Anthony Harris. That is a pretty significant sequence of events for the Eagles as safety was one of the biggest weaknesses remaining on the roster. Gardner-Johnson is a significant upgrade over Harris in the short-term, is still only 24 years old, and has blossomed into a star defensive back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy