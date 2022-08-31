The breakfast crowd was buzzing as I joined Tina Young at a bright orange table at Snooze in Addison. During the heart of the pandemic, the Marketwave founder and CEO would often sit and work on the eatery’s patio, she tells me, just to get away. Along with its funky 1970s-era décor, the restaurant chain is known for its inventive breakfast sweets like Pineapple Upside Down Cake Pancakes and Funky Monkey French Toast. Young bypasses those options and instead orders a three-egg scramble with spinach, mushrooms, and avocado—throwing in some bacon at the last minute, too.

ADDISON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO