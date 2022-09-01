ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys to entrust untested rookie at left tackle

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHnzF_0hcd2baV00

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones resisted the urge to make a trade to fix the left tackle spot, anchored in the belief he has the man for the job on the roster.

Jones said the Cowboys considered all options -- presumably including a trade -- when they learned Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith would miss months with a knee injury. Moving All-Pro guard Zack Martin, a tackle at Notre Dame who has played left tackle in an emergency for the Cowboys, wasn't a thought this time around.

More from this section

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
590
Followers
937
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy