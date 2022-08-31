ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kolzI_0hcd0MTI00
Photo: Getty Images

Roads keep us all connected and allow us to visit places old and new. You can take them to visit your family, or travel to a destination you've never been to before . However, while the open road grants us a certain amount of freedom, it can also be a dangerous place .

Earn Spend Live searched the country and evaluated miles of infrastructure, taking into account the average number of fatalities each year, to determine which roads are the most dangerous in each state. According to the site:

While there are plenty of safe roads to travel with gorgeous views to behold, there are other roads where you need to be a lot more vigilant. Some roads, you may even want to avoid entirely if you can help it. We've compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in the country, based on the average number of fatalities that occur each year. Many of these roads are extremely busy, making fatal crashes inevitable. Remember that Robert Frost took the road less traveled by.

According to the report, Interstate 94 is the most dangerous roadway in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

Connecting the Great Plains and the Great Lakes, the I-94 is ideal for travelers but, of course, you need to drive cautiously. Let's take a look at the statistics to get a better idea of what to expect.

Check out Earn Spend Live 's report to see the most dangerous roads across the country.

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Report finds conditions are looking up for workers in Wisconsin — including increased power

Unemployment is down, wages are up and Wisconsin workers are more willing to talk union this Labor Day.  That’s the summary of the newest State of Working Wisconsin report from COWS, a University of Wisconsin research center that looks at the state of the economy through the eyes of the broad workforce. “The question we’re […] The post Report finds conditions are looking up for workers in Wisconsin — including increased power appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’

Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
KENOSHA, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Roads#Infrastructure
fortatkinsononline.com

Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’

Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
spectrumnews1.com

All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Walleye fishing on Wisconsin’s Green Bay | outdoor sports

As I have detailed in this column over the past two weeks, my wife and I recently spent a week out of state on a business trip to Wisconsin. Along the way we visited with the good people at both the Mepps fishing lure factory in Antigo, Wisconsin, as well as with those at the St. Croix rod manufacturing facility in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

How you can help the DNR to regrow Wisconsin monarch population

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are looking for volunteers to partner with them in the effort to regenerate a vital part of the midwestern ecosystem: pollinators. DNR is especially asking that people in Wood, Portage, Adams, Juneau, Waushara, Marquette, Waukesha, Milwaukee,...
WISCONSIN STATE
hhhistory.com

The Milton House--Wisconsin's Only Certified Stop on the Underground Railroad

Growing up in Wisconsin, I learned about the underground railroad in school, but I didn't realize that a strategic stopping point for escaped slaves was very near to my home. As the escaped slaves traveled farther and farther north, they needed assistance from abolitionists along the way to get to Canada. One stop along the route was a stagecoach inn in Wisconsin called the Milton House.
MILTON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Experts warn of spotted lanternfly's arrival

It is not here yet, but you may soon have to keep an eye out for an invasive species in Door County’s cherry orchards and grapevines. Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly has been making its way west since it was first found in 2014 in Pennsylvania. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, the insect feeds on plants and leaves a sugary substance in its wake that could attract other insects and cause moldy fungi to grow. PJ Liesch from the University of Wisconsin Entomology Department says it is unknown when the spotted lanternfly could make it to the state because it is more likely to move from state to state as eggs than the insect itself. He also points out that while some parts of Wisconsin may be unsuitable for the spotted lanternfly, Door County may not be as lucky.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
agdaily.com

Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WISCONSIN STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

174K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy