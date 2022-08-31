ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Kelley
5d ago

"Dozens of drivers harassed for money near Kellogg and Rock". fixed it. In other news, wichitas violent crime rate is approaching 175 percent of the national average. WPD: Let's harass drivers!

2
 

KAKE TV

One critically hurt in west Wichita crash

Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Missing Wichita man found safe in Pawnee County

Wichita police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a missing man, but he was later found safe in Pawnee County. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, left his home without a phone around 11 a.m. Monday. He is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup, and it was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Two injured as driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested on Sunday after crashing a pickup truck into multiple vehicles and fleeing into a house. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a disturbance with a weapon was reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 37th St. N and Arkansas St. Officers say a vehicle had hit […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Unpaved roads in Wichita could see new surface soon

The City of Wichita is allocating millions of dollars to paving dirt roads throughout the city. In approving its next budget, the City Council approved an eight year plan to resurface miles of unpaved roads within city limits. The step-by-step process starts with paving dirt roads near schools. “What we're...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Teen shot in south Wichita

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police both responded to the incident just before Noon Sunday. The girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Lightning hit 81 Speedway, but races can go on

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A racetrack north of Wichita is still trying to recover from last weekend’s lightning storm. However, 81 Speedway, 7700 N. Broadway, says it has found a way to keep Saturday’s scheduled races on track. Last Saturday night, after the races ended, a couple dozen people were still visiting at Tie-Rod Tavern […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

81-year-old Wichita man has been found

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the silver alert for a Wichita man has been canceled. The 81-year-old man was found safe by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The KBI did not say where he was found, just that he is in good condition. The Wichita Police Department had […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Local pastor dies unexpectedly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers from early onset dementia and left his home without a phone at around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag No. 083GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
WELLINGTON, KS
classiccountry1070.com

KDOT Hosting 2nd Public Meeting for U.S. 54/East Kellogg Project

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation is hosting an open house-style public meeting about improvements to the U.S. 54/East Kellogg corridor. It will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sunflower Elementary School Gymnasium, 616 E. Douglas in Andover. KDOT proposes to improve U.S. 54/East Kellogg in two...
ANDOVER, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police catch 44 drivers running red lights at one intersection in one morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that in one morning at one intersection on the east side, officers issued 57 citations, most of them for running red lights. The department's traffic section and Patrol East Community Policing unit conducted an enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Road on Monday morning. A post on WPD's Facebook page says it's one of the high accident intersections in the city.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Black Restaurant Week recognizes Wichita Black-owned restaurants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week, one national organization is recognizing what’s good across the country. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries and runs from September 2 to 11. Here’s a list of locally Black-owned restaurants to check out.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media

MADISON, Kan. (WIBW) - One teenager and two adults were arrested after a threat to a Kansas school was posted to social media with a picture of a firearm. The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials were made aware of a threat against a local school that was posted on social media the day before. The post included a picture of a firearm.
MADISON, KS
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS

