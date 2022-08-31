Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Billy Wade Brock, age 88, of Clinton
Billy Wade Brock, age 88, of Clinton, passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was an active member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and served on many committees. Wade was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean conflict. He was a mason and member of Lodge # 376 A&M Masonic Lodge and former Past Master also the Eastern Star and Odd Fellows. Wade was past board member of Clinton Senior Center and honored by Mayor and Anderson County Commission in 2018 for his service to Anderson County. He was also a member of Anderson County Fair Association. Wade retired from Clinton Utilities Broad with 40 plus years of service. He never met a stranger and was comfortable with all he met, whether rich or poor. Wade enjoyed city and county commission meetings whether attending or watching them on local television channel. He enjoyed helping others and was an Anderson County Constable for 16 years.
Phoebe Jean Williams Humphreys, age 80, of Harriman
Phoebe Jean Williams Humphreys, age 80, of Harriman, was called home to be with her Lord Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born October 28, 1941 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She attended Emory Heights Baptist Church in Harriman and had a deep devotion for the Lord and enjoyed Bible study with all her heart. Phoebe was very patriotic and loved America. She would decorate for every holiday and occasion. She loved all history and instilled that in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also had a great passion for genealogy and enjoyed visiting different cemeteries to do research. Phoebe loved Swan Pond better than any other place on earth and said it was the ‘Garden Spot of the World’. She was an avid gardener and liked working in her flowers. She also had a love for.
Robert “Bob” Hazel, age 80 of Clinton
Robert “Bob” Hazel, age 80 of Clinton, TN went home to be with his Lord and savior Thursday, September 1st surrounded by his family who adores him. He fought a good fight, but his fight is finally over. His family rejoices in the fact that his body has been made new once again. Bob proudly served in the United States Army as well as the National Guard. He loved his country and his community and celebrated both as often as he could. Bob loved his time as a Boy Scout leader in Claxton and shared this hobby with his sons. Bob enjoyed his lifelong career at Y-12 as a master plumber/pipefitter. During his tenure, he was proudly involved in the Manhattan project. In any free time, you could find Bob in a tree-stand, or with a fishing pole in his hand. He had a great love of nature and an admirable respect for the outdoors. Among his most proud moments, his family was his world. He leaves behind his beloved “bride” Melody Hazel, his children Christine Woods and Mike, Robby Hazel and Paula, Brian Hazel and Tammy. Grandchildren; Michelle Torrence, Katie Camp, Haley Hazel, Brooklynn Hazel, Darcey Hazel, Ashley Woods, Jordan Yaste, and Macenzie Howard. Great Grandchildren; Jamison Torrence, Owen Torrence, and Addison Torrence as well as Brother, Joe Hazel, and Sandra.
Timothy Lee Fagan
The Man, The Myth, The Legend Timothy Lee Fagan was born 4/4/1965 in Frankfort Indiana, raised in Clinton TN, went to be with the lord 9/1/2022. Tim was married to the love of his life for 38 years, Peggy Fagan. He was a Die-Hard Tennessee Volunteer Fan! Graduated from Clinton High School 83’, Tim was a Baptist, and a Proud Member of the CHS Band. Tim was a Jack of all Trades and loved Building anything he could picture. He loved going to watch the races and his Tennessee Football, but Tim’s beyond favorite time is always spending time with Family and Friends.
