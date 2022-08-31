ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW announced its We Care campaign to give local area charities $3,000 a month through community nominations and voting. It will be a monthly outreach program designed to support local charitable organizations. The dealership began this campaign as a way to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Road reopens east of Groom after semi rollover

GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - Roads are reopened after DPS worked a semi rollover on I-40 and Highway 70 just east of Groom. DPS says a semi which was hauling cleaning supplies over-corrected causing the rig to turn on its side, spilling the supplies on the roadway.
GROOM, TX
KFDA

New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo. Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop. Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”
AMARILLO, TX

