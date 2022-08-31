Read full article on original website
KFDA
All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW announced its We Care campaign to give local area charities $3,000 a month through community nominations and voting. It will be a monthly outreach program designed to support local charitable organizations. The dealership began this campaign as a way to...
KFDA
Road reopens east of Groom after semi rollover
GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - Roads are reopened after DPS worked a semi rollover on I-40 and Highway 70 just east of Groom. DPS says a semi which was hauling cleaning supplies over-corrected causing the rig to turn on its side, spilling the supplies on the roadway.
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo. Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop. Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”
KFDA
Polk Street Streetscape Project in planning stages, asking businesses for preferences
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Polk Street Streetscape Project is in the planning stages with asking businesses what preferences they would like. In 2016, voters approved a bond election for improvements on Polk Streets side walks. The plan is already in the city budget because of the bond election. The...
