klkntv.com
One dead after Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
News Channel Nebraska
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th and Highway 33, just north of Sprague. Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for...
klkntv.com
Man shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say a man was shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot Monday morning. The shooting was reported at the location near 48th and Vine Streets just after 3:30 a.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near the drive-thru.
klkntv.com
200 cars rev up for Lincoln cruise raising money for survivors of O Street crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A special cruise took place Monday to help two people injured in the deadly Memorial Day weekend crash on O Street. Midwest Rollers Car Club and Rebels Auto Club teamed up on Labor Day in hopes of raising $35,000. Aaron Swanson and Hannah Wadiso were...
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
KSNB Local4
Two dead after crash near Wymore
WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) -Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m. During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police investigating shooting that killed 20-year-old man
OMAHA — A 20-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting. Officers responded to a reported shooting near North 52nd and Boyd streets, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. They found Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Nebraska...
One injured in Omaha shooting late Thursday night
Omaha Police say a shooting sent one man to the hospital just before midnight Friday. It happened near 31st and Arcadia Avenue.
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
1011now.com
LIVE: Lincoln Police release details on suspicious death investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Friday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are set to release details on a suspicious death investigation. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond and that investigators have been collecting evidence at the scene. Police...
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
York News-Times
Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York
YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
NebraskaTV
Four Geneva residents charged after search finds numerous drugs, children inside home
GENEVA, Neb. — Four Geneva residents face numerous charges after drugs were found in a home with children inside during a search last month. David Hickey, 43, is charged in Fillmore County Court with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree sexual assault of a child, committing intentional child abuse-no injury, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of habitual criminal.
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal crash near Syracuse
SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash. On Sept. 3, at 2:50 a.m., the Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury crash south of Syracuse on Highway 50, near County Road O. 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on Highway...
WOWT
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
iheart.com
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman
An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
