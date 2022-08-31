Read full article on original website
Related
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Archeologists discovered a 17th-century Polish 'vampire' with a sickle across her neck meant to prevent a return from the dead
The skeletal remains were found with a padlock attached to the big toe of the left foot, Professor Dariusz Poliński told the Daily Mail.
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Frightening moment Oklahoma news anchor suffers ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air
A morning news anchor in Oklahoma suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” while reading the news live on air.Julie Chin, a presenter for KJRH Channel 2 in Tulsa, was covering the attempted launch of Nasa’s Artemis I rocket early on Saturday morning when she began to stumble over her words.After gracefully ducking out of the programme, she later revealed that she had been taken to hospital where doctors suspected she suffered a partial stroke.“First of all: Thank you,” Ms Chin wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “The prayers. The concern. The messages. The texts. The emails. The calls. I’m...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
HipHopDX.com
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game
Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Woman Defended for Denying Estranged Sister and Kids Housing: 'Heartless'
"Expecting you to just open your house to her with no explanation was amazingly clueless," one commenter quipped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grazia
‘Daring, Unapologetic… Powerful’ The Meaning Behind Meghan Markle’s One Young World Look
Meghan Markle is back in the UK, attending the One Young World summit in Manchester this evening with Prince Harry to deliver a keynote addressing gender equality, her first official speech since stepping back as a full-time working royal. Her look for the occasion? The luxe, modern tailoring that is...
My husband has had a stroke, but I hate feeling like his carer
The question My husband had a mild stroke several months ago. He’s a 60-something scientist and used to solving everything with his mind, but he has had to work hard physically to recover his walking. He’s gone from a wheelchair in hospital to a walker at home and is now using a cane. But he’s getting frustrated at his slow progress as he wants to think his way out of this and not exercise his way back to health.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Grazia
Is It Ever Okay To Call Somebody Ugly?
Ugly is underrated. Give us your wonky vegetables (cheaper), your dorky Christmas jumpers (cosier), your world's ugliest dogs (here's to you, 2022's winner Mr Happy Face). The model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, objectively one of the world's least ugly people, has caused something of a stir by weighing with the u-word word this weekend — but it seems like she likes the ug, too.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Grazia
Controversy As This Morning Makes ‘Energy Bills’ A Prize On Spin To Win
It's a busy enough news day, what with a new Prime Minister, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back in the country - and Edwina Currie making Martin Lewis hold his head in his hands on live TV. But there was room on social media for another controversy as This Morning...
Grazia
Ekin-Su Breaks Her Silence On Davide Cheating Rumours
Just over a month ago Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were crowned Love Island 2022 winners. They left the villa in love and stronger than ever, so of course fans were shocked when speculation surrounding Davide cheating began floating around. Last week whilst Ekin-Su was away on...
Comments / 0